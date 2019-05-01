20 Tony-nominated Broadway shows to see before ticket prices skyrocket — as recommended by a theater professional

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Tony nominations were announced on April 30, but the winners won’t be revealed until the Tony Awards on June 9.

It’s worth noting that once a show wins, ticket prices usually skyrocket. Many of the nominated shows have discount tickets available right now, and we recommend taking advantage while they’re affordable.

Hadestown, Ain’t Too Proud, The Ferryman, and To Kill a Mockingbird are among the most nominated shows of 2019.

On April 30, the theater world held its breath as nominations for the 2019 Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Broadway Theatre – more commonly known as the Tony Awards – were announced.

Some got the nod, others got snubbed, and so, it’s officially Tony season!

Inevitably, for the most awarded shows, ticket prices are sure to go up. But if you live in or plan to visit New York City any time soon, you can snag reasonably priced tickets to many of the Tony nominated shows before the winners are announced.

Check out all of the nominated shows below and see as many as you can before the Tony Awards on June 9. Then, decide for yourself whether or not they’ve earned the distinction of being the best of Broadway.

Hadestown

Hadestown has taken Broadway by storm, and its pack-leading 14 Tony nominations give a strong indication as to why. This stunning retelling of the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice is nominated for Best Musical, Best Direction, Best Book, Best Score, and a handful of acting and design awards. I recommend seeing this one now, before the nominations turn into wins and tickets become even more scarce.

Ain’t Too Proud

Ain’t Too Proud trails only Hadestown for most Tony nominations earned this season. Its 12 include some of the biggest categories for the taking: Best Musical, Best Leading Actor, Best Book, and Best Direction. The jukebox musical follows the meteoric rise of The Temptations and features hit songs “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” and of course, the title track “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg.”

The Ferryman

This UK import that centers around the family of a former IRA member racked up the awards overseas before landing on Broadway, so it’s no surprise it’s earning some Tony love stateside. Its nine nominations, including Best Play, lead the pack (tied with To Kill a Mockingbird) among non-musicals. Laura Donnelly, whose real-life uncle’s disappearance inspired the plot of the play, earns a Best Leading Actress nomination.

The Cher Show

Legendary costume designer Bob Mackie is no stranger to the Goddess of Pop. He first dressed the real-life Cher in 1967 when she and Sonny Bono appeared on “The Carol Burnett Show” and has dressed her countless times since. Now, he’s earned a Tony nomination for costuming her three Broadway avatars plus the whole ensemble that even includes a character version of himself in The Cher Show. Stephanie J. Block also earns a Best Leading Actress nod for her portrayal of the diva.

The Prom

The Prom is the only completely original (not adapted from a film or any existing material) show nominated for Best Musical this season. In fact, it’s been announced that the play will be adapted into both a film and a young-adult novel, a rarity in an industry that usually sees it happen the other way around. The musical about washed-up Broadway stars who travel to a conservative town after reading about a gay teen who wasn’t allowed to take her girlfriend to the prom has earned seven nominations.

Beetlejuice

Alex Brightman, Alex Brightman, Alex Brightman! Saying his name three times might not summon him like it will the title character in the hit musical Beetlejuice, though he’s hoping his portrayal of the titular ghoul earns him the Tony for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. But that’s just one of eight nominations the adaptation of the ’80s cult classic has earned. Others include Best Book, Best Score, and the top prize of Best Musical.

Network

Avant-garde director Ivo van Hove and his design team have a distinct gritty, mind-bending aesthetic that earned Network Tony nominations for Best Direction, Best Scenic Design, Best Lighting Design, and Best Sound Design. Bryan Cranston, the play’s star, also gets the nod for Best Leading Actor for his work as an unhinged anchorman whose live televised breakdown brings in the ratings.

Burn This

Burn This first premiered on Broadway in 1987, and this 2019 production has earned a Tony nomination for Best Revival of a Play. Adam Driver’s steamy performance has earned him a nomination for Best Leading Actor in this star-studded play opposite Keri Russell and Broadway staple Brandon Uranowitz, who also earned a nod for Best Featured Actor.

What the Constitution Means to Me

Heidi Schreck has had an incredible April. Just two weeks ago What the Constitution Means to Me – that she both wrote and stars in – was announced as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Yesterday, it earned her Tony nominations for Best Play and Best Leading Actress. The semi-autobiographical play looks back at Schreck’s career as a teenager giving speeches about the US Constitution.

Gary

Playwright Taylor Mac made history this season as the first genderqueer playwright on Broadway with judy’s – Mac uses “judy” as judy’s gender pronoun of choice – new play Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, and now judy’s making history again as the first genderqueer playwright to be nominated for a Tony. Best Play is one of seven this hilariously gruesome comedy starring the inimitable Nathan Lane has garnered.

King Kong

The technical innovation of King Kong on Broadway has been making headlines since its titular giant ape puppet first set foot on stage, so it’s no surprise that the new musical’s three nominations come in Lighting Design, Sound Design, and Scenic Design. King Kong has also been awarded a Special Tony in recognition of the puppetry design team that brought its 2,000-pound, 20-foot-tall star to life.

King Lear

King Lear has earned just one nomination this year, surprising many who thought Glenda Jackson might earn one for her portrayal of the title character. But it’s Ruth Wilson who could bring home Tony glory with her nomination for Best Featured Actress for her portrayal of the mad king’s daughter, Cordelia.

Be More Chill

After a sold-out Off Broadway run, Be More Chill hopped over to Broadway thanks in large part to its rabid internet fandom. Composer and lyricist Joe Iconis has earned the musical about a teenager’s desperate attempt to fit in its one nomination for Best Original Score. It’s a well-earned distinction in recognition of songs like “Michael in the Bathroom” and “A Guy That I’d Kinda Be Into” that have amassed millions of YouTube listens.

Hillary and Clinton

Laurie Metcalf has earned her third Tony nomination in as many years for her portrayal of the former Secretary of State and First Lady in Hillary and Clinton on Broadway. She’s going for the hat trick this year, having won in 2018 for Three Tall Women and in 2017 for A Doll’s House, Part 2. She stars alongside John Lithgow as Bill in this look at an alternate universe where Clinton just might beat Obama in the 2008 primary… or she might not.

All My Sons

Annette Bening has been on Broadway twice – once in 1987 in Coastal Disturbances, and currently in All My Sons. She has earned a Tony nomination both times. In this Arthur Miller classic, she plays the matriarch of a family on the brink of unraveling at the revelation of a dark secret. Benjamin Walker whose absolutely stunning performance has earned him a Best Featured Actor nomination, plays her son. See this one if you’re in the mood for some real capital “D” Drama.

Oklahoma!

This groundbreaking revival that has been lovingly dubbed “Sexy Oklahoma!” by theater industry Twitter has earned a respectable eight nominations including Best Revival of a Musical. Daniel Fish, whose vision has completely transformed this Golden Age classic into a show worthy of a “sexy” moniker, earns a Best Director nod. Plus, no other Broadway show comes with chili and cornbread!

Kiss Me, Kate

Kelli O’Hara won her first Tony Award in 2015 for The King and I, nearly 15 years after her first nomination. She looks to take home another for her portrayal of the title character in the latest revival of the Cole Porter classic, Kiss Me, Kate. This musical and Oklahoma! go head to head for the Best Revival of a Musical award in a battle of the Golden Age.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Aaron Sorkin’s high-profile adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird has tied with The Ferryman for most nominations for a straight play with nine. The beloved novel has had a turbulent road to Broadway, but its arrival had been met with near-universal praise. Jeff Daniels’ portrayal of Atticus Finch and Celia Keenan-Bolger’s turn as the precocious 8-year-old Scout have earned them both Tony nominations.

Ink

Ink is another UK import like The Ferryman. The true story centers around media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s quest to make the tabloid The Sun the most sensational – and buyable – newspaper in London. Ink earned six total nominations including Best Play and Best Featured Actor for Bertie Carvel’s portrayal of Murdoch.

Tootsie

The 1982 blockbuster film Tootsie has been adapted into one of the surprise Broadway hits of the season, earning a whopping 11 Tony nominations including Best Musical. Santino Fontana earns a Best Actor nod for his portrayal of an out-of-work actor who masquerades as a woman in order to land a gig.