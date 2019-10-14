A Broadway violinist plays classical music for rescue dogs recovering from abuse, and the photos will make you cry

caption Violinist Martin Agee plays classical music for dogs recovering from abuse. source Courtesy of the ASPCA

Martin Agee is a Broadway violinist who volunteers with abused dogs recovering at the ASPCA.

Agee plays calming classical music by Bach, Handel, and Mozart for the dogs, and he says they immediately stop barking and curl up in their beds when he begins.

Victoria Cussen, director of applied behavior research on the ASPCA’s Anti-Cruelty Behavior Team, told Insider that classical music performances have been shown to reduce stress in shelter dogs.

When Martin Agee walks into an ASPCA animal shelter, the dogs get excited – expecting to be fed or perhaps to go for a walk. But they’re in for an even better treat when he takes out his violin and begins to play.

Agee, a violinist who has played for over 40 Broadway cast albums including “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “The Color Purple,” “Legally Blonde,” and the upcoming revival of “West Side Story,” is also a volunteer with the ASPCA. When he’s not busy rehearsing or performing, he plays soothing classical music for dogs recovering from abuse.

Take a look inside the ASPCA’s New York City animal shelter to see just how powerful the healing effects of music can be.

Martin Agee was inspired to start volunteering with animals at the ASPCA after his own beloved rescue dog, a greyhound adopted through Greyhound Friends of New Jersey, died after 12 years.

caption Martin Agee at the ASPCA. source Courtesy of the ASPCA

“It was a very difficult loss for me,” he said. “It got to the point for me where I would see people walking their greyhounds and I’d get upset. It was just really hard to see these dogs, and it brought back all of these memories. I decided I needed to get back and make a connection with animals again.”

When he underwent training at the ASPCA Animal Recovery Center and learned about a program where people could read to dogs recovering from abuse, he thought playing music for them could also help.

caption A dog at the ASPCA watches Agee play. source Courtesy of the ASPCA

“The violin lends itself to this kind of work very well because it’s not a trumpet,” he said. “It’s not really loud, and it’s very portable so I can carry it from one vestibule to the next. So I decided I’d give it a try.”

The response from the dogs was overwhelmingly positive.

caption The dogs stop what they’re doing when he begins to play. source Courtesy of the ASPCA

“I sit down and get my violin out, and there will be chaos and barking going on,” he said. “But the minute the bow hits the string, just to tune the violin, it’s amazing. I’ll see the expressions on these animals’ faces change. They’ll give a sort of quizzical look and stop barking and running around.”

“Oftentimes, within 30 seconds, a group of four or five dogs will all be curled up on their beds or in front of the doors quietly listening and watching me play,” Agee said. “It’s really kind of an amazing thing to see.”

caption The music calms them down. source Courtesy of the ASPCA

Some of the dogs even like to sing along.

“There have been a few hounds that just love to sing along, which is kind of hilarious,” he said.

The dogs are kept in separate kennels enclosed by plexiglass so that they can see who comes in and out, and Agee sits on a low stool when he plays to appear less threatening.

caption The dogs need time to recover. source Courtesy of the ASPCA

He doesn’t have any direct contact with the dogs – most of them aren’t even well enough to be walked yet.

“It’s a little hard to look at some of them,” he said. “They’ve been through varying degrees of abuse and mistreatment, and some of them are recovering from visible injuries.”

Agee sticks to soothing classical pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, George Frideric Handel, and Wolfgang Mozart.

caption They’re not too picky. source Courtesy of the ASPCA

“Whether or not they have a favorite [song], it’s hard to tell,” he said. “I think it’s just the sound of it. I think it’s probably a little bit of surprise when they first hear the sound, and I like to think that it’s a calming influence on them.”

The humans at the ASPCA also appreciate Agee’s performances.

caption His music helps both animals and people. source Courtesy of the ASPCA

“Our team can often hear Martin playing during his visits, and the music brings a sense of calm to the entire space,” said Kris Lindsay, Senior Director of ARC and CARE at the ASPCA.

Victoria Cussen, director of applied behavior research on the ASPCA’s Anti-Cruelty Behavior Team, says that classical music has been shown to reduce stress in dogs recovering from abuse.

caption Classical music can help reduce stress in dogs. source Courtesy of the ASPCA

“There is some evidence to show that classical music promotes calm behavior in shelter dogs,” she told Insider. “Playing music to animals provides sensory stimulation and offers a bridge to relaxation, though all animals are individuals with their own preferences. Overall, responses such as lying down and listening quietly in response to classical music performances are consistent with behavioral changes that suggest reduced stress.”

“Through the ASPCA Storytelling Program and Martin’s violin playing, we often see a change in their body language and an expanded comfort level with meeting new people,” Cussen said.

caption It helps the dogs open up and learn to trust again. source Courtesy of the ASPCA

“Both storytelling and controlled interactions with classical music can aid in an animal’s road to adoption by increasing calm behavior in the kennel,” she said. “Many of the animals come to us through our partnership with the NYPD as well as the ASPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement and Community Engagement programs. The dogs often have a wide range of socialization experience, with varying levels of medical and behavior issues.”

Agee has enjoyed reconnecting with animals both inside and outside the shelter. He recently adopted a cat he met while volunteering.

caption Agee has a new pet. source Courtesy of the ASPCA

Does his cat also enjoy classical music?

“He likes it from the next room,” Agee said.