The judge who was recalled over the Brock Turner case was fired from his new job as a high-school girls tennis coach

Aaron Persky, the disgraced former California judge, was fired from his new job as a high-school girls tennis coach on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after a petition calling for his removal was created.

Persky was recalled last year for his controversial sentencing in the Brock Turner case. Many felt that he had given too light a sentence to Turner, who was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in 2015.

He became the first judge since 1932 to be recalled in the state.

The former California judge who was recalled over his controversial sentencing of Brock Turner, the Stanford swimmer who was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman outside a fraternity in 2015, was fired from his new job as a high-school girls tennis coach on Wednesday.

The district made the decision less than 24 hours after an online petition was created calling for his removal as a junior-varsity tennis coach at Lynbrook High School in San Jose.

The former judge, Aaron Persky, said in a statement to NBC Bay Area that the superintendent told him she wanted to “protect the players from the potentially intrusive media attention related to my hiring.”

“Although I am disappointed with the District’s decision, it was a privilege to coach the team, if only for a short time. I wish all of the players the best in their future academic and athletic endeavors,” Persky added.

Last week, Turner's victim, Chanel Miller, identified herself for the first time.

In 2016, Persky sentenced Turner to just six months in jail, expressing his worry that a long sentence would have a “severe impact” on Turner’s life. Many people found the sentence too lenient.

Last year, Persky was recalled by voters for his handling of the case, becoming the first judge in the state to be recalled since 1932.

The school district told NBC Bay Area in a statement that letting Persky go was “in the best interest of our students and school community.”

“The District will begin the search for a new coach immediately with the goal of ensuring that the athletes on the JV tennis team are able to have a successful season,” the statement read. “Both the Lynbrook and District staff will be supporting the team and their families throughout this transition. Please know that we are deeply committed to maintaining an effective, safe, and positive environment for all students. Again, as this is a personnel matter, the District will have no further comments on this matter at this time.”