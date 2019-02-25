Brody Jenner said that Khloe Kardashian ‘probably should have left’ Tristan Thompson after the first round of cheating reports

caption Jenner commented on the reports while he attended Elton John’s Oscar party. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

Brody Jenner, Khloe Kardashian’s former stepbrother, commented Sunday night on reports that Tristan Thompson cheated on Kardashian with Jordyn Woods.

Jenner said he felt “bad” for Kardashian.

He also commented that Kardashian “should have left him” during the first round of cheating reports.

Brody Jenner, Khloe Kardashian’s former stepbrother, commented Sunday night on reports that Tristan Thompson cheated on Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

Speaking with Us Weekly at Elton John’s Oscars party Sunday night, Brody Jenner called Kardashian a “great person,” and said that “nobody deserves” to go through what she is reportedly going through. But he added that she probably should have “left him” during the first round of cheating reports when she gave birth earlier this year.

“Khloe is a great person. Nobody deserves that. I will say, though, he did it once, so she probably should have left him then. To have that happen again … yeah, of course, I feel bad for her.”

Jenner is the first person from the larger Kardashian/Jenner family (Brody is Caitlyn Jenner’s son, who is Khloe Kardashian’s former stepparent) to speak out publicly about the cheating reports directly. The three eldest Kardashian-Jenner sisters all appeared to have unfollowed Woods on Instagram, according to People.

Woods’ collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics appears to have been discounted last week and Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand appears to have scrubbed Woods from its site besides one mention in a blog post. Some fans saw both instances as indirect responses to the reports.

Brody Jenner appears to have had a distant relationship from his former stepsisters and half-sisters in the years following Caitlyn and Kris Jenner’s split in 2015.

He told People magazine that Kendall and Kylie had been invited to his recent wedding but he never heard back about a RSVP. He also told reporters at the airport that he didn’t even know Kylie was pregnant with Stormi, as reported by TMZ.