This $260 filtration system is pricey, but helps removes chlorine, rust, and sand in tap water and saves money on my water bill in the long run

A high-quality water filtration system should be easy to install, filter all contaminants commonly found in tap water, and require minimal effort on your part to get clean water.

I like the Brondell RO Circle Water Saving Reverse Osmosis Water Filter System ($260) because it was easy enough for me to install, attaches directly to my sink, and produces clean, crisp-tasting water.

Though it’s more expensive than your typical under-sink filtration system at $260, it doesn’t require electricity, uses water efficiently, and is backed by a one-year warranty.

For better or for worse, my state of Michigan is known for its water.

Surrounded by one of the world’s largest freshwater reserves, Michigan is home to the worst water crisis this country has seen in decades. And according to a 2018 report from the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, up to 45 million Americans get their drinking water from a source that has violated the Safe Drinking Water Act. Consequently, homeowners have takes matters into their own hands – myself included.

The Brondell RO Circle Water Filtration System ($260) has made it more convenient for me to get clean water in my home as it helps remove lead and other contaminants from the tap water running through my pipes. It’s definitely pricey and has some long-term costs, but I feel safer drinking water that’s been filtered. There are less expensive alternatives, which I get into below.

Below are my experiences with this easy-to-use system.

Specs

The Brondell RO Circle system has four stages of water filtration:

Sediment Filter – This is like a pre-filter that protects the life of the other filters by reducing the amount of rust, sand, and other particulate matter in the water. Pre-Carbon Plus Filter – It removes chlorine, harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and soluble contaminants that could damage the third filter – the RO Membrane Filter. RO Membrane Filter – The RO filter pushes water through a semi-permeable membrane that separates tap water contaminants from H2O molecules. This reduces the amount of industrial chemicals, arsenic, fluoride, cysts, heavy metals, and other pollutants in your water. Post-Carbon Block Filter – Designed to improve the overall odor and taste of dispensed water, this filter further removes VOCs, chlorine, and other contaminants.

Additionally, the RO Circle is tested and certified to several NSF and ANSI standards, which you can read the specifics of the testing here.

Here are some specifications worth noting, with the full specs sheet here.

Dimensions: 9.25 inches wide by 13.8 inches deep by 16.5 inches high

Weight: 14.6 pounds

Tank capacity: 1.6 gallons

Working temperatures: 41 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit

Working pressure: 40psi to 120psi

Faucet flow rate: 0.26 to 0.37 gallons per minute

Set-up process

The installation instructions are easy to follow and the entire installation process took me about an hour, with an additional hour of flushing the system.

Installation involves assembling and attaching the filtered water faucet and connecting three hoses that go from the water filtration device to the water supply, faucet, and drain.

My sink already had a hole to the right of the faucet for a dish soap dispenser, so I just removed the dispenser and replaced it with the filter faucet instead. The process will be more involved if you don’t already have a faucet hole, so it might be worth looking into getting a handy friend or professional to help.

The hardest part was drilling a hole into my sink’s PVC drain pipe. What if I screwed it up? I was concerned it could cause a mess. Fortunately, that didn’t happen and installation continued without a hitch.

Once the system was installed, I had to flush it. To do this, I turned the faucet on for 10 minutes, off for 40, then on again for 10 more. At this point, you need to wait another 40 minutes for the tank to fill again before you can start enjoying your newly filtered water.

What makes the water filtration system stand out

Since I was a kid, I’ve prioritized getting my 64 ounces or more of water per day.

And when water tastes off, I’ll typically still drink it but in smaller quantities. With the installation of the RO Circle, the flavor of our water has improved dramatically. Both of my sons – aged 5 and 16 – are also drinking more water now. The 5-year-old refers to it as “special water,” while my picky teen says it reminds him of the tap water we had when we lived in Oregon.

I thought the actual water filtration device was the perfect size for the space under my sink. It just squeezed by the pipes for a tight fit, but there was still room for me to store my trash bags and cleaners. I also liked that the filter replacement schedule decal was the ideal size for the inside of the cabinet door. I would suggest measuring out the space underneath your sink to ensure the right fit first.

The RO Circle is really environmentally-friendly. It doesn’t use electricity, and it’s up to 10 times more efficient with its water usage than traditional reverse osmosis systems. It has a smart valve that lets water into the outer tank as the inner reservoir’s filtered water leaves, and only wastes about 2.1 gallons of water for every gallon of filtered water produced. Conventional RO systems waste up to 24 gallons of water for every filtered gallon.

I thought the faucet had a nice look to it as well. The stainless-steel appearance matches our sink, and it features an LED light that lets you know when it’s time to change the filters. The light is also helpful for finding the faucet at night if you don’t feel like turning on all the kitchen lights.

Cons to consider

The biggest con with this system is how slowly the water comes out of the faucet. I clocked it at about 45 seconds to fill a 1-liter water bottle. I often just lean the bottle against the side of the faucet and do other stuff while it fills, but then I’ll forget about the water bottle and the water runs all over the counter. It would be nice if there was a way to make the water come out faster, or perhaps have the faucet automatically shut off when the cup or container is full.

There are some significant long-term costs associated with the Brondell RO Circle. Every six months, you need to replace the Sediment, Pre-Carbon Plus, and Carbon Block filters. The set of three currently costs about $68 on Amazon. And every two years, you need to replace the RO membrane filter, which is an additional $70. Still, if you live in an area with unsafe tap water, the RO Circle is a more cost-effective, convenient, and realistic long-term solution than buying bottled water from the grocery store.

The bottom line

I’m a big fan of the Brondell RO Circle. I feel more safe knowing that my family has a level of protection if something were to happen to the city’s water supply again.

We’ve experienced a noticeable improvement in the taste of our water, and my sons are drinking more water too. Though there are long-term costs associated with owning any filtered water system (this one not being an exception), I like that this device doesn’t use electricity and wastes minimal water so there are savings there.

What are your alternatives?

At $260 plus additional biannual expenses, the Brondell RO Circle may not be in your budget. Here are a few affordable alternatives that may not perform at the level of the Circle, in my opinion, but can still improve the quality of your drinking water:

CuZn UC-200 Under Counter Water Filter ($119.95): This three-stage filtration system is easy to install and connects to your sink’s cold water line. With this system, you can get an excellent water flow of two gallons per minute and don’t have any additional costs until you replace the entire unit after five years. The downside is it isn’t as effective at removing chemicals and minerals, and it should not be used with well water.

Ecosoft Countertop Water Filter System ($39.97): The Ecosoft filtration system attaches to your sink faucet in which water runs through the filter and comes out of a separate spout. The filter needs to be replaced every three months, but they are currently as cheap as $14 for a pack of two on Amazon. Unfortunately, it only filters out chlorine, lead, sediment particles, and chlorination by-products. And the aesthetic of the filter connecting to the faucet is unappealing.

Frizzlife Under Sink Water Filter System ($74.95): This is a two-stage filter system that connects to your sink’s cold water line. It’s designed to remove bad tastes, odors, carcinogens, VOCs, rust, mercury, chromium 6, chlorine, lead, and other heavy metals. Each filter lasts 6+ months and costs about $20. The system does leave in minerals that may be in your water, such as chloride, phosphorous, magnesium, sodium, potassium, and calcium.

As you may have noticed, none of these systems use the highly-effective reverse osmosis (RO) process. At this time, the systems that use RO are priced in the same ballpark as the Circle.

Overall, I’d strongly recommend the Brondell RO Circle Water Filter System if you’re concerned about your family’s drinking water and have the budget for a long-term investment like this.

Pros: Easy to install, doesn’t use electricity, four-stage water filtering, NSF and ANSI certified, produces excellent-tasting water, fits under standard sinks

Cons: Expensive, dispenses water slowly, requires long-term costs