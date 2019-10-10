Brooke Nevils slams Matt Lauer’s open letter denying her rape allegations as ‘a case study in victim blaming’

caption Matt Lauer. source Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

Brooke Nevils, the woman who accused Matt Lauer of rape, slammed the disgraced former NBC anchor’s response to her allegations as a “case study in victim blaming” on Wednesday.

“There’s the Matt Lauer that millions of Americans watched on TV every morning for two decades, and there is the Matt Lauer who this morning attempted to bully a former colleague into silence,” Nevils said in a statement to NBC Nightly News. “His open letter was a case study in victim blaming … I am not afraid of him now, regardless of his threats, bullying, and the shaming and predatory tactics I knew he would (and now has) tried to use against me.”

Nevils speaks out publicly for the first time in Ronan Farrow’s new book, “Catch and Kill. On Tuesday, Variety published an article about her accusations based on passages in Farrow’s book.

Nevils told Farrow that she went to Lauer’s hotel room during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, after a night of drinking. Nevils alleged that Lauer pushed her against a wall and kissed her, before pushing her on to the bed and raping her.

Read more: Matt Lauer responds to rape allegations in an open letter: ‘My silence has been a mistake’

Lauer denied the rape in an open letter provided to Insider, saying that the sexual encounter between him and Nevils was consensual. Insider has not independently verified Lauer’s claims. Farrow said his book went through a “meticulous” fact-checking process.

Lauer was fired from NBC in 2017 after the network said an employee – now identified as Nevils – had accused him of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” Multiple other women then came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, including making lewd comments to female colleagues, exposing himself, and using a security device to close women in his office with him.

In a tweet Wednesday evening, Nevils thanked people who have been moved to share their stories of sexual assault after hearing hers.

“I want to thank the many survivors who shared their stories with me today and offered their support,” Nevils tweeted. “It takes courage, and I am truly grateful.”

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visit hotline.rainn.org/online and receive confidential support.