Brooklinen is celebrating turning 5 years old with its biggest sale of the year — save 20% sitewide through May 7

caption Brooklinen and The Inside recently collaborated on a limited run of printed sheet sets. source Brooklinen

Brooklinen is celebrating turning 5 years old with its biggest sale of the year.

Now through May 7, save 20% on your entire order of $150 or more during Brooklinen’s anniversary sale. Sheets, duvet covers, bathrobes, towels, and more are discounted.

In our buying guides, we’ve ranked Brooklinen as the maker of the best luxury sheets, the best sateen sheets, and the best duvet cover on the internet.

Brooklinen is one of our favorite companies to cover. From its bed sheets, to its Brooklittles bedding line for babies and toddlers, to its super-plush bathrobes, to its recently launched shower curtain sets, there’s a lot to love about the direct-to-consumer darling.

However, it’s not known for holding sales. Prices are usually low enough to warrant what is essentially a year-round sale in itself.

The company only has two sales a year: one during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and the other to celebrate its birthday in May (which conveniently falls right before Mother’s Day). This year Brooklinen turns 5, and the company’s anniversary sale is offering steep discounts to celebrate.

Now through May 7, you can take 20% off your entire order of $150 or more.

Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle

source Brooklinen

Available in 15 colors that can be mixed and matched, the bundle includes:

Luxe Core Sheet Set (one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, two pillowcases)

Luxe Duvet Cover

Luxe Pillowcases (an extra pair)

Find a full review of the sheets here. We’ve also ranked them the best luxury sheets and the best sateen sheets you can buy.

Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle

source Brooklinen

Available in 14 colors that can be mixed and matched, the bundle includes:

Classic Core Sheet Set (one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, two pillowcases)

Classic Duvet Cover

Classic Pillowcases (an extra pair)

Down Comforter

source Brooklinen

We ranked Brooklinen’s comforter the best comforter made by a startup in our buying guide.

Super-Plush Complete Towel Set

source Brooklinen

Available in three colors (white, smoke, or graphite), the set includes:

Two bath sheets

Two bath towels

Two hand towels

Two washcloths

Bath mat

Find a full review of the towels here.

Shower Curtain Set

source Brooklinen

Available in three colors, the set includes:

Shower curtain

Shower liner

12 hooks

Super-Plush Bathrobe

source Brooklinen

Available in three colors (white, smoke, or graphite), you can read a full review of the bathrobe here.

Crib Sheet Set

source Brooklinen

Available in seven colors – including an adorable New York City print (pictured) and a Mint Matchstick design – the set comes with two mix-and-match crib sheets.

Find an overview of Brooklinen’s baby bedding here.