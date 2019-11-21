Brooklinen’s Black Friday sale is live early and all sheets and bedding bundles are 20% off

Connie Chen, Business Insider US
Brooklinen

A soft, comfortable, and durable set of sheets can be the difference between a decent night of sleep and a great night of sleep. With Brooklinen’s Black Friday sale, live now through December 3, you’ll have the opportunity to bridge the gap.

During this time, everything on the site is 20% off, with the exception of non-Brooklinen products from the Spaces collection.

That means its luxurious bedding bundles, which normally already save you 25% on sheets, are even more affordable this Black Friday. Get them for yourself, or gift them to a friend who just moved into a new apartment or is long overdue for a bedding upgrade.

Brooklinen is best known for its sheets, but you should also consider its plush bath towels, which come in various weights, and relatively new loungewear. Small accessories like candles are also part of the sale.

The 5 best Black Friday deals from Brooklinen:

  1. Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle (Queen). $265.50 (originally $332) [You save $66.40]
  2. Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle (Queen), $233.60 (originally $292) [You save $58.40]
  3. Luxe Duvet Cover (Full/Queen), $111.20 (originally $139) [You save $27.60]
  4. Super-Plush Robe, $78.40 (originally $98) [You save $19.60]
  5. Crib Sheet Set, $20.80 (originally $32.50) [You save $11.70]

