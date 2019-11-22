Brooklinen’s Cyber Monday sale has already started — save 20% on bed sheet sets, towels, loungewear, candles, and more

- source
- Brooklinen/Instagram
- Brooklinen, the online startup known for its affordable, luxury-quality sheets, is holding a Cyber Monday sale where everything on its site, from sheets to towels to loungewear, is 20% off.
- The sale is a continuation of its already live Black Friday sale and it all ends December 3. You can take $66.40 off its best-selling sateen Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle (Queen), $58.40 off the Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle (Queen), and more.
- As you shop the best Cyber Monday deals from larger retailers such as Target, Amazon, and Wayfair, don’t forget about smaller startups like Brooklinen, which rarely discounts its products.
- To potentially save more on Cyber Monday deals this year, visit Business Insider Coupons to find the most up-to-date coupons and promo codes.
On Cyber Monday this year, upgrade your sheets at Brooklinen.
The five-year-old online bedding startup is offering a rare 20% off all its products (excluding non-Brooklinen products from the Spaces collection) from December 2 through December 3.
You can use this opportunity to buy a new set of cozy luxury sheets for yourself or as a thoughtful gift to anyone in your life. There are tons of styles and colors made from percale, sateen, linen, or cashmere, so there’s definitely something for everyone.
- source
- Brooklinen
While Brooklinen is best known for its sheets, you should also consider its loungewear and plush bath towels, which come in various weights. Small accessories like candles are also part of the sale.
If you don’t want to wait until Cyber Monday to take advantage of these deals, you don’t have to – Brooklinen’s Black Friday sale is already live with sitewide discounts of 20%. Again, non-Brooklinen items are excluded.
The 5 best Cyber Monday deals from Brooklinen:
- Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle (Queen). $265.50 (originally $332) [You save $66.50]
- Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle (Queen), $233.60 (originally $292) [You save $58.40]
- Luxe Duvet Cover (Full/Queen), $111.20 (originally $139) [You save $27.80]
- Super-Plush Robe, $78.40 (originally $98) [You save $19.60]
- Crib Sheet Set, $20.80 (originally $32.50) [You save $11.70]
Looking for more Cyber Monday deals? Here’s where to find them:
- The absolute best Cyber Monday deals of 2019
- The best tech deals of Cyber Monday 2019
- Amazon Cyber Monday deals
- Best Buy Cyber Monday deals
- Target Cyber Monday deals
- Walmart Cyber Monday deals