Popular online bedding startup Brooklinen has launched a new baby collection — and we wish these sheets came in adult sizes

caption Brooklittles crib sheet set, $32-$52 source Brooklinen

Brooklinen’s baby line, Brooklittles, is too adorable for words, but we found some to describe just how perfect it really is for your baby or toddler.

With sheet sets made for kids aged 0 to a few years old, these offerings are constructed with high-quality cotton, bamboo, and alpaca wool for the ultimate in cozy comfort.

While some sets are a bit pricey, they’re well worth it for keeping your newborn safe and warm, especially in the winter months to come.

Babies. Bedding. Bliss. And it’s all thanks to Brooklinen. Your favorite place to shop for sheets, linens, and the like on the internet has now turned its attention to the smallest members of your family. Meet Brooklittles, the smaller and gentler version of Brooklinen’s already renowned bedding. And if you thought babies were cute, just wait until you see this baby collection.

The gender-neutral collection combines the same chic elegance that has become synonymous with the Brooklinen name with an even softer material that is gentle on baby’s skin. From crib sheets to swaddles to toddler bedding to blankets, Brooklinen now has your baby covered from the moment they come home (and then some).

I love the look of the mini crib sheet set ($32) and crib sheet set ($52), which will fit snuggly on your baby’s first bed. Made of 100% long-staple cotton and OEKO-TEX certified chemical-free, these sheets are made in Israel and boast a particularly smooth sateen weave. And thanks to their deep pockets, you won’t have to worry about the sheets coming off even if your baby tosses and turns. Really, once you’ve felt these sheets, you’ll wonder why you ever outgrew your own crib. The set comes in four precious patterns, and I’m particularly taken with the New York City option (pictured above), which decorates your baby’s sheets with little pizza slices, taxis, pretzels, and all things NYC.

caption Brooklittles baby swaddle set, $38 source Brooklinen

Then, there’s the toddler sheet set ($68) and complete toddler bed set ($188), made specifically for small beds (but not a crib). Like the crib set, these sheets are also made of 100% organic cotton in Israel, and are entirely hypoallergenic. The 400-thread-count sateen shell may introduce your child to the lap of luxury a bit too early, but hey, if you’re going to spoil your child, might as well do it with bedding, right? The full bed set comes complete with a pillowcase, duvet cover, fitted sheet, comforter, and pillow, so you can take care of all bedding all at once. To avoid any hazardous conditions, there are no buttons to speak of on either the pillow case or the duvet cover (everything uses envelope enclosures and stitches to keep things in place), and both inserts and covers can be machine washed.

More precious still is the swaddle set ($38), which is constructed with 70% bamboo and 30% cotton. Incredibly soft and gentle, these three swaddle cloths are perfect for wrapping your newborn in what I imagine clouds must feel like. The combination of cotton and bamboo makes for an extremely delicate knit, so it’s well-suited for even the most sensitive skin. While you certainly shouldn’t leave these swaddle cloths in a crib, you could use them as burp cloths, stroller covers, or a nursing cover. And because they come in a set of three, you’ll have a couple extra to keep around if baby loves one of them a little too much.

caption Brooklittles baby quilt set, $128 source Brooklinen

Finally, there’s the baby quilt set ($128), which comes with a quilt, a quilted sham, and a sham insert, all in white with grey stitching. Elegant and sophisticated, this is the pattern I wish I had on my own bed. And while the quilt may be more appropriate for summer months given its lightweight nature, for the winter months to come, you could always check out the alpaca baby blanket ($118), otherwise known as “what I want for the holidays.”

Honestly, it’s unfair that as we grow older, we’re expected to grow out of our baby blankets, especially because this is one blanket I want to take with me everywhere. Made of 100% hypoallergenic baby alpaca sourced from the Andean Highlands, this 30-inch by 40-inch baby blanket is wrinkle resistant and super durable (so it really should last into adulthood) and unbelievably soft. Before the blanket ever gets to your doorstep, it’s washed, softened, decatized, and combed for the ultimate in luxury, and with two classic colors (Cream Windowpane and Charcoal Windowpane), they’ll elevate any nursery.

And if you’re looking for something else to go on your baby’s bed that isn’t a sheet or a blanket, you may want to check out my namesake, Lulu the Llama ($38). The cutest mascot around, this knit llama is apparently what the children of the 21st century are using instead of teddy bears.

To be honest, I think I’m ok with that.