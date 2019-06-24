Brooklinen’s linen sheets won’t make you sweat on hot summer nights — here’s what sleeping with them feels like

source Brooklinen Facebook

Brooklinen is one of the most popular direct-to-consumer bedding companies offering luxury sheets at accessible prices.

In addition to the Classic Percale and Luxe Sateen, it now offers a Linen collection, made out of high-quality Belgian and French flax fibers.

The sheets are available in 13 different solid colors and patterns, and prices start at $224.10 for a Full sheet set. Unfortunately, there are no linen sets for Twin beds.

They’re not as soft as the sateen sheets and will naturally look more wrinkly as those are characteristics of the material, but they’re also really breathable and perfect for hot summer nights.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Sleep Foundation, about 85% of people said that having comfortable sheets and bedding are important in getting a good night’s sleep. Additionally, nearly 70% pointed out that bedroom temperature is also important – something many of us find a little difficult to manage in the summer when our bedrooms are scorching hot.

That being established, the sheets that keep you all warm and snuggly during the winter months probably aren’t going to do you any favors during a heat wave. If you want to get a good night’s sleep in the summer without blasting the AC, consider investing in a set of Brooklinen Linen Sheets.

In case you’re in the dark about one of our favorite bedding brands, here’s the backstory. The five-year-old company launched in 2014 after a successful Kickstarter, and offers high-quality, beautiful sheets at reasonable prices. It recently added new colors and styles to its roster – the Linen collection being one of them.

I knew linen is breathable and appropriate for sweaty summer nights, so I decided to try out the Brooklinen Linen Hardcore Bundle for myself. I wasn’t disappointed.

One of the first things you’ll notice when you receive a set of sheets from Brooklinen is the really nice packaging. Each set comes neatly folded in a fabric bag, which is such a nice touch, but there’s even more attention to detail with the sheets themselves.

For instance, each fitted sheet has labels identifying the “short” and “long” side, so it’s super easy to make your bed correctly every time. Each duvet cover also includes interior corner ties to keep your comforter from sliding around, and big, sturdy closure buttons that won’t fall off in the wash. It’s those little things that make me a repeat customer.

As far as the material, I instantly fell in love with it. They aren’t soft and silky like Brooklinen’s other sheets, but have a bit more texture to them. To me, there is something incredibly luxurious yet earthy about the feel of the sheets.

My husband didn’t feel the same way. “These feel like sandpaper,” he said to me when he got into bed. However, the tune of the hot-blooded man I married changed by morning. “Actually, these are pretty awesome,” he backtracked. Not only did he get used to the sensation on his skin, but the breathable, looser weave fabric also made it possible for him – and I – to get through the night without sweating.

One thing to point out is that if you love the smooth look of bed sheets, linen is not for you. There’s no way to keep these babies from looking anything less than slept in. Linen wrinkles, it’s just a fact. You can have them dry cleaned, steamed, pressed with an iron, and it still won’t matter. But to me, that adds to their unique characteristics.

The Fine Print

Fabric

The sheets are 100% linen, made out of Belgian and French flax, and constructed in Portugal. They are OEKO-TEX certified chemical-free so they won’t irritate skin. Each set has also been individually pre-washed and garment dyed.

Colors

The sheets are available in 12 different solid colors (including four limited edition shades for summer) and one pattern (charcoal stripes on white), for a total of 13 styles. While the offerings aren’t extensive, each shade is pretty gorgeous and there’s a good chance you’ll find one that you like.

Sizing

If you have a twin bed, sorry, you’re out of luck. Brooklinen’s linen sheet sets are only available in four sizes – Full, Queen, King and California King.

Care requirements

Brooklinen suggests machine-washing them in cold water with a natural detergent and tumble drying them on low.

Even though the sheets are pre-washed, I’d still suggest you run them through the wash before sleeping on them the first time. I washed my sheets prior to placing them on my bed, but I opted to throw the duvet cover on straight away and it shed a bunch of fibers. The first few times that I laundered my set, I noticed quite an abundance of lint in my dryer filter too.

That said, I haven’t noticed any color bleeding in the wash, or fading in general.

Lifetime warranty

Brooklinen offers a great lifetime warranty on all of its sheets. If you experience any pilling, ripping, or fraying, Brooklinen will repair it – no questions asked. If a repair isn’t possible, it’ll go the extra mile and replace it free of charge.

60-day free trial

The company also offers a 60-day trial, giving you the opportunity to try the sheets out before fully committing. If you hate them, just send them back. However, if you return washed or used sheets, they will be refunded minus a processing fee of $10.

Price

The only con about these sheets is that the price may be a bit prohibitive – even more so when compared to Brooklinen’s other sheets.

For example, a set of the luxury hotel style Classic Percale sheets retails for $99 and its popular Luxe Sateen goes for $129, while a set of the Linen will set you back $249.

But you can look at these as an investment, which I do. You can use them year round, but chances are you’ll reserve them just for the summer months, so they’ll end up lasting years.

Bottom line

Do yourself a favor this summer and invest in your sleep.

These sheets will look gorgeously rumpled on your bed, feel amazing against your skin, and keep you cool all night long. It managed to win over my husband in just one night, but with a great free trial, there’s not much to lose either.