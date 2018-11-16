Brooklinen’s only sale of the year has already started — here’s how to save up to 20% on sheets and bedding

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- Brooklinen is having its biggest and only sale of the year right now.
- From November 23 through November 26, the more you spend, the more you’ll save – up to 20% off orders of $450 or more.
- We ranked Brooklinen as the makers of the best luxury sheets, the best sateen sheets, and the best duvet cover on the internet. Find the startup’s seven best-sellers below.
Brooklinen is one of our favorite brands to cover – from its core and luxe bedsheets to its latest Brooklittles line for babies and toddlers. However, it’s not known for holding sales. Prices are usually low enough to warrant what is essentially a year-round sale in itself.
But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are exceptions; Cyber Week is its biggest and only sale of the year.
This year, the popular startup is offering steep discounts. From November 23 through November 26, you can take advantage of the following deals:
- Spend $250 or more and get 10% off your order.
- Spend $350 or more and get 15% off your order.
- Spend $450 or more and get 20% off your order.
If you’re looking for a new pair of sheets, or you’ve been waiting for an additional discount as an excuse to try out luxury bedding, this is probably the best time of the year to invest. And in terms of value per dollar, Brooklinen is a particularly great deal.
They look great, feel even better, and can vastly improve your quality of sleep – which, in turn, improves quite a few other areas of your life. When six hours feels like eight, it’s easier to operate in the way that you want in your day-to-day.
You can check out its full range of options here, but we’re fans of the Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle for every day (with a duvet cover, a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and four pillowcases for $228 if you’re buying for a queen). Insider Picks editor Ellen Hoffman described them as one of the best purchases she’s ever made.
In our comprehensive Buying Guides, we ranked Brooklinen sheets the #1 best luxurious sheets and the best sateen sheets you can buy. Its Down Comforter (queen, $349) is the best we found from a startup, and its Classic Duvet Cover (queen, $109) is another best-in-its-category on the internet. It also makes great, blanket-sized towels (Bath Sheets, two for $89).
If you’re looking for something that adds some warmth and softness for the designated “cozy” winter season, I can’t recommend the Twill Hardcore Sheet Bundle (queen, $189) enough. It’s made to feel like your favorite worn-in flannel, and the twill fabrication allows the yarns to move more freely, creating an overall more forgiving, softer experience. As I’ve mentioned in my review of them, they’ll make you wake up and wish you were working from home every day.
When it comes to Brooklinen, our experience is that it’s pretty difficult to go wrong.
Below are some of Brooklinen’s best-sellers:
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
The queen-size Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle is $149 before a discount is applied
Available in 15 colors.
- Luxe Core Sheet Set (one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, two pillowcases)
- Luxe Duvet Cover
- Luxe Pillowcases (an extra pair)
Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle
The queen-size Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle is $129 before a discount is applied
Available in 15 colors.
- Classic Core Sheet Set (one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, two pillowcases)
- Classic Duvet Cover
- Classic Pillowcases (an extra pair)
Super-Plush Complete Towel Set
The Super-Plush Complete Towel Set is $189 before a discount is applied
Available in four colors.
- Two “Bath Sheets”
- Two bath towels
- Two hand towels
- Two washcloths
- Bath mat
Luxe Move-In Bundle
The Luxe Move-In Bundle is $324 before a discount is applied
Available in ten colors.
- Hardcore Bundle (one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, one duvet cover, four pillowcases)
- Comforter
- Two pillows
- Complimentary Laundress detergent
Luxe Core Sheet Set
The queen-size Luxe Core Sheet Set is $149 before a discount is applied
Available in 15 colors.
- Flat sheet
- Fitted sheet
- Two pillowcases
Down Comforter
The queen-size All-Season Down Comforter is $349 before a discount is applied
The queen-size Lightweight Down Comforter is $299 before a discount is applied
Cozy and fluffy Canadian down.
Twill Hardcore Sheet Bundle
The queen-size Twill Hardcore Sheet Bundle is $297 before a discount is applied
Available in five colors.
- Core Sheet Set (one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, two pillowcases)
- Duvet Cover
- Two extra pillowcases (an extra pair)