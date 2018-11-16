Brooklinen’s only sale of the year has already started — here’s how to save up to 20% on sheets and bedding

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Brooklinen

Brooklinen is having its biggest and only sale of the year right now.

From November 23 through November 26, the more you spend, the more you’ll save – up to 20% off orders of $450 or more.

We ranked Brooklinen as the makers of the best luxury sheets, the best sateen sheets, and the best duvet cover on the internet. Find the startup’s seven best-sellers below.

Brooklinen is one of our favorite brands to cover – from its core and luxe bedsheets to its latest Brooklittles line for babies and toddlers. However, it’s not known for holding sales. Prices are usually low enough to warrant what is essentially a year-round sale in itself.

But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are exceptions; Cyber Week is its biggest and only sale of the year.

This year, the popular startup is offering steep discounts. From November 23 through November 26, you can take advantage of the following deals:

Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle

source Brooklinen

Available in 15 colors.

Luxe Core Sheet Set (one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, two pillowcases)

Luxe Duvet Cover

Luxe Pillowcases (an extra pair)

Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle

source Brooklinen

The queen-size Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle is $129 before a discount is applied Available in 15 colors. Classic Core Sheet Set (one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, two pillowcases)

Classic Duvet Cover

Classic Pillowcases (an extra pair)

Super-Plush Complete Towel Set

source Brooklinen

Available in four colors.

Two “Bath Sheets”

Two bath towels

Two hand towels

Two washcloths

Bath mat

Luxe Move-In Bundle

source Brooklinen

Available in ten colors.

Hardcore Bundle (one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, one duvet cover, four pillowcases)

Comforter

Two pillows

Complimentary Laundress detergent

Luxe Core Sheet Set

source Brooklinen

The queen-size Luxe Core Sheet Set is $149 before a discount is applied Available in 15 colors. Flat sheet

Fitted sheet

Two pillowcases

Down Comforter

source Brooklinen

Twill Hardcore Sheet Bundle

source Brooklinen

Available in five colors.