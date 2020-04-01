Brooklinen’s new limited-edition pillowcases are scented — here’s your first look and smell

source Brooklinen

Bedding startup Brooklinen has released three limited-edition scented pillowcases that look and smell like your favorite foods.

Just kidding! The scent is part of an April Fools’ Day joke, but the printed pillowcases are real – they just don’t have any scents.

The pillowcases come in three prints and the Luxe Sateen fabric, and are available for $44 for a set of two.

Read more: The best pillows to buy

Brooklinen has launched limited-edition scented pillowcases in fun food prints that are almost too cute to sleep on.

Kidding – April Fools’!

All joke aside, the bedding startup has dropped three printed pillowcases but they’re not scented. Cherries Jubilee features cute cherry prints, Wakey Wakey Eggs and Bakey features bacon and eggs, and Cafe con Comfort features various coffee-making tools like French presses and moka pots.

The pillowcases start at $44 for a set of two standard cases and are available in Luxe Sateen. Brooklinen is currently running a 15% off sitewide sale, but as luck would have it, it doesn’t apply to this new drop.

These are a limited edition run so once they’re out, they’re out. We’ve seen bedsheets in more basic prints sell out pretty fast, so we’re expecting this one to go quickly – and that’d be the cruelest of jokes.