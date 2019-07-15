Brooklinen is running a Prime Day deal of its own — save 20% sitewide only on July 15

Brooklinen is one of our favorite companies to cover. From its bed sheets, to its Brooklittles bedding line for babies and toddlers, to its super-plush bathrobes, to its recently launched shower curtain sets, there’s a lot to love about the direct-to-consumer darling.

However, it’s not known for holding sales. Prices are usually low enough to warrant what is essentially a year-round sale in itself.

The company typically only has two sales a year: one during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and the other to celebrate its birthday in May. This year Brooklinen is running a third sale to coincide with Amazon Prime Day.

Now through the end of Monday, July 15, you can take 20% off the entire site.