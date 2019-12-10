Brooklinen’s new ‘Spaces’ marketplace makes it easy to discover cool new startups and furnish your home beyond bedding

caption Brooklinen’s Modern Glam bedroom design for ‘Spaces’ includes products from up-and-coming startups — all of which you can purchase through Brooklinen’s site. source Brooklinen

Bedding startup Brooklinen has launched “Spaces by Brooklinen” – a marketplace of home goods by other popular startups.

You can shop by categories like furniture, lighting, wall art, and decor, or by design aesthetics like earthy minimalist, modern glam, or relaxed industrialist.

Spaces by Brooklinen cleverly curates home items that complement its own bedding and bath products. You'll find frames from Floyd, houseplants from The Sill, and mid-century modern armchairs from Inside Weather.

Brooklinen, the cult-favorite bedding startup, has just launched “Spaces by Brooklinen” – a marketplace of home goods from other well-known and emerging startups.

The curated items in the “Spaces” shop come from both independent artists and big names in e-commerce, positioning brands shoppers may already know about alongside smaller ones yet undiscovered. It simplifies the experience of shopping online to a single visit, checkout, payment, and confirmation email, and the selection is curated to fit Brooklinen’s breezy aesthetic.

You can search by item – furniture, lighting, wall art, decor, etc. – or shop directly from a room full of products that match your design aesthetic: earthy minimalist, modern glam, and relaxed industrialist.

caption Brooklinen’s earthy minimalist space combines products from The Sill, Inside Weather, and more. source Brooklinen

“Spaces” is another stage of Brooklinen’s evolution into a one-stop lifestyle brand. While the company has expanded from bedding to bath to loungewear since its launch in 2014, “Spaces” nearly doubled the site’s shoppable categories overnight. The startup appears to be applying old-school business logic to a relatively new-school e-commerce environment: Find what you’re unfairly good at (like bedding) and become the unbeatable expert in that category. But, rather than try to conquer new and unfamiliar categories afresh, Brooklinen is recruiting other category experts with name recognition to sell their own expert wares under one umbrella – from Floyd’s nomad-friendly bed frame to The Sill’s hassle-free houseplants.

Newgate Hotel Clock

Newgate is a modern British fashion and lifestyle brand built by a husband-and-wife team. The Hotel Clock is a decorative Roman numeral alarm clock with old Hollywood glam and a silent-sweep that eliminates ticking.

Floyd Platform Bed with Headboard

If you’ve heard of Brooklinen, you’ve probably heard of Floyd – the minimalist-chic startup that makes furniture specifically designed for moving. Its pieces, like the now-iconic Floyd Bed, emphasize simplicity, elegance, and functionality. The bed has a headboard that’s easy to attach and a frame that’s essentially three wooden slats and some steel framework – no tools required.

The Sill Philodendron Green

The Sill makes it easy to skip the guesswork of buying houseplants. The Philodendron is one of the plants stocked at Brooklinen, and it comes in three colors of pots. It’ll arrive potted in soil mix, with porous lava rocks lining the bottom for proper drainage rather than a hole.

Inside Weather Issa Armchair

Inside Weather is another mod minimalist furniture startup that’s been gaining traction online. This chair is made from velvet upholstery in California, and it can be assembled in less than 10 minutes.

Recreation Center Grid Mug

The Grid Mug is hand-made in Brooklyn, so no two items are exactly the same. The c-shaped handle is dipped in a bright yellow rubber for a grippy hold.

Color Cord Company Geometric Cage Bundle

Inspired by the ceramic sockets used in the 1900s, the Geometric Cage and porcelain pendant light add an industrial-chic touch to your space. It also includes a hook so you can display or hang it in a few different ways.

