A Brooklyn Airbnb is going viral after it turned out to essentially be a tiny Harry Potter-esque ‘cupboard’ under the stairs

caption Zoe Reeve booked the Airbnb for $27 per night. source Courtesy of Zoe Reeve

Zoe Reeve of England booked an Airbnb in Brooklyn, New York, for Labor Day weekend. When she arrived, she found that her “room” was really just a tiny space under a staircase.

Reeve said she wasn’t expecting much after booking the cheapest room available, but she was surprised by how dirty the space was. She claims that her bedding hadn’t even been washed, for example.

Reeve posted a video of her space on Twitter, and it has gone viral, prompting many to compare the space to Harry Potter’s room in the famous franchise.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rentals can be a luxurious getaway or a seaside escape, but some listings on the site can be just the opposite – if they even exist.

Zoe Reeve, 26, arrived at her Brooklyn, New York, Airbnb room in a shared apartment to find it was just a small, cramped closet space that appeared to be under a staircase.

“It’s literally a little cupboard with a mattress on the floor,” Reeve said in a now-deleted video that went viral on Twitter and Instagram.

But Reeve, who is visiting New York from England for the Labor Day Carnival parade, told Insider that she knew what she was getting into when she booked the room on Airbnb just a few weeks ago for $27 per night.

caption The bedding in the Airbnb. source Courtesy of Zoe Reeve

“I booked the Airbnb because I’m not fussy about accommodation when I travel,” Reeve told Insider. “I obviously booked the cheapest accommodation in Brooklyn, so I knew it wasn’t going to be amazing, and I normally choose the cheapest one wherever I go.”

Although Reeve wasn’t expecting luxury, she was still surprised by a few things when she arrived. First, she was shocked at how dirty the living room and common spaces were. Reeve was also surprised by the fact that her bedding didn’t seem to have been cleaned.

When she contacted her host, he said the person who was supposed to clean the apartment failed to so. The host apologized, pointed her to clean sheets, and refunded the cleaning free.

But her troubles with the bed didn’t end there. While the listing does clearly advertise an air mattress, Reeve said it was just a very thin camping air mattress that “feels like you’re just sleeping on a yoga mat.”

caption The mattress in the Airbnb. source Courtesy of Zoe Reeve

“The worst part of the room is probably the bed, but also the fact that it gets super hot because there’s no fan, so I have to sleep with the window open, which is obviously not safe and also means I can hear everyone shouting in the street outside,” she told Insider.

The listing itself, however, explicitly states the size and condition of the room. The host writes, “The space is ideal for backpackers and other budget travelers who are comfortable sleeping on a self-inflating camping pad with another camping pad underneath. I most certainly would NOT recommend the space for anyone over 6’1 or who otherwise is not comfortable sleeping in small spaces for individual persons.”

The host declined to comment when Insider reached out.

From the bedding to the cleanliness, Twitter users are sympathizing with Reeve after watching the video that she posted. Some are even comparing it to Harry Potter’s room under the stairs at his aunt and uncle’s house.

“The Dudley’s renting out Harry Potter’s room now,” one Twitter user said, while another wrote, “Oh, you got the Harry Potter Room.”

While Reeve’s Harry Potter-inspired room isn’t necessarily what she thought it would be, she said it’s not a big deal for her.

“I’m happy Airbnb exists with a variety of spaces because it allows somebody like me to travel on a budget,” she said. “Ridiculous accommodation is all part of the adventure. It’s just another story to tell my future grandchildren.”