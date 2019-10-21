Brooklyn Beckham is dating a model who reportedly used to work as a Victoria Beckham lookalike

Brooklyn Beckham’s is dating a model who bears an uncanny resemblance to his mother Victoria, according to The Sun.

The Sun’s source claims that Phoebe Torrance even found work as a lookalike for the Spice Girl in her early career.

However, a meme shared by Torrance on her Instagram page seems to refute the report.

Brooklyn Beckham’s new flame bares an uncanny resemblance to his mother Victoria – so much so that she has reportedly even worked as a lookalike for the Spice Girl in the past, according to The Sun.

27-year-old model Phoebe Torrance, daughter of former pro golfer Sam, was pictured with 20-year-old Beckham in a VIP room at London’s Wellington club last month, and has since joined him on a string of dates, according to The Sun’s unnamed source.

The source said that Beckham has been teased by friends because of Torrance’s resemblance to his mother, but he insists “that there is nothing ‘Oedipal’ about it – or words to that effect.

“But Phoebe told pals that she actually did a few jobs as a Victoria lookalike in her early modeling days, the money of which helped fund her university course.

“Presumably, she never thought she might one day meet her idol,” they added.

However, in her Instagram story, Torrance seemed to refute the claims made by The Sun’s source, sharing a meme with the caption: “When you read lies about yourself.”

caption The meme shared on Torrance’s account. source phoebetorrance / Instagram

Beckham previously dated the model Hannah Cross for nine months before the couple split in August.

Torrance did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.