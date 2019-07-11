Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly ‘lacking in basic skills’ as famous photographer Rankin’s intern: ‘It’s not been the most impressive start’

caption Brooklyn Beckham. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of soccer legend David Beckham and former Spice Girl turned fashion mogul Victoria Beckham, recently started an internship with the legendary photographer Rankin.

But sources told The Sun he hasn’t had the best start, struggling with basic tasks, and lacking some basic photography skills – although he makes up for it in enthusiasm.

“Everyone knew Brooklyn’s work needed fine tuning but no one knew his knowledge of the simplest tasks was so off,” the source said. “Everyone had high hopes for him but it’s not been the most impressive start.”

In a statement to INSIDER, a friend of Beckham said: “‘He has never claimed to an expert, but he does have a passion for photography and is enjoying learning his craft from the true professionals he is interning with.”

Brooklyn Beckham – the eldest son of former England soccer captain David Beckham and former Spice Girl turned fashion mogul Victoria Beckham – has been a keen photographer for some time.

He often posts images he’s taken on his Instagram page, including pictures of famous friends and a cover photo of “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner for The Economist’s 1883 Magazine. So it must have felt like the opportunity of a lifetime to start an internship with the legendary photographer Rankin, who has shot everyone from Kendall Jenner, to David Bowie, to The Queen.

But a source told The Sun that Beckham hasn’t had the most impressive start, and has struggled with simple tasks.

“Everyone knew Brooklyn’s work needed fine tuning but no one knew his knowledge of the simplest tasks was so off,” the source said. “Everyone had high hopes for him but it’s not been the most impressive start.

“He’s lacking in most areas. But he’s trying to make up for it in enthusiasm.”

Beckham dropped out of Parsons School of Design in New York last year because he was feeling homesick for the UK, The Mirror reported. But The Sun then reported it was actually because he’d been given the opportunity to work under a “famous photographer,” and so deferred for a year.

A second source at Rankin’s studios told The Sun that Beckham needed a fair amount of assistance in his role.

“The lighting and setting up of the shots. It’s basic stuff,” they said. “Brooklyn’s best at pressing the button on the camera.”

In a statement to INSIDER, a friend of Beckham said: “He has never claimed to an expert, but he does have a passion for photography and is enjoying learning his craft from the true professionals he is interning with.”

Beckham must have found his feet, as he was given the opportunity to photograph Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell for the cover of Man About Town magazine.

But according to UK gossip newsletter Popbitch, he showed up to the shoot with an entire entourage, including his own hair stylist and a make-up team. He also apparently kept changing outfits throughout the job, even though he was the one behind the camera. Representatives for Beckham declined to comment on this rumor.