I slept with a double-sided weighted blanket that prevents me from overheating — here’s how it works

Research has shown that weighted blankets may help reduce anxiety and improve sleep.

Brooklyn Bedding’s Dual Therapy Weighted Blanket ($139) is unique from other weighted blankets on the market because it’s double-sided.

One side is smooth and cooling, while the other is warm, textured, and cozy, giving you two different experiences and the flexibility to switch sides depending on your body temperature.

This was my first weighted blanket experience, so I can’t speak to how it compares to other types. However, I do know I was able to fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and feel more comfortable and relaxed thanks to the blanket. As someone who can overheat easily, I loved the two different options.

Weighted blankets are taking over the internet. Whether you’ve seen them in our gift guides or you personally know someone who can’t fall asleep without one, you might be curious about what the big deal is.

The big deal is this: if you want to feel more relaxed, more supported, and less anxious, with the added benefit of being able to fall asleep faster – which, I think, is most people’s desire – a weighted blanket can help. The problem is that there are so many different brands and types on the market that you might not know which one is best for you.

The one I’ve been testing for more than a month, Brooklyn Bedding’s Dual Therapy Weighted Blanket, is the weighted blanket I would recommend to anyone whose bodies are sensitive to temperature changes. Because one side is textured and cozy while the other side is smooth and cooling, it plays to the whims of seasons and personal body temperatures.

Brooklyn Bedding’s Dual Therapy Weighted Blanket comes in two weights and one standard size

It comes in two weights (15-pound and 20-pound) and one size (60-inches by 80-inches).

Compared to other options, such as the similar two-sided Quility blanket, there’s less opportunity for customizability (e.g. if you want a smaller or heavier blanket), but if you’re looking for a simple shopping experience with the most standard blanket weights and size, Brooklyn Bedding is a good place to start.

Taking care of the blanket is surprisingly easy because it’s actually made up of two parts, a weighted blanket and a removable duvet cover with the warming and cooling sides. This design is more convenient because it lets you easily wash the cover by itself rather than throwing the entire heavy blanket in the washing machine or doing painstaking spot cleaning sessions.

The two parts are attached by the 12 ties and loops inside the cover; this helps ensure even distribution. I hate putting on duvet covers, but the whole process only took me a few minutes.

The two sides give me the flexibility to flip the weighted blanket when I’m running hot or cold

Many weighted blankets, such as the famous Gravity Blanket that first kicked off the craze, are covered on both sides by a micro-plush material. The material is soft and comfortable, but often runs the risk of overheating or sticking to your skin.

With Brooklyn Bedding’s weighted blanket, I can sleep under the cool side and stick my arms outside the blanket; the warm, textured side feels lovely against my skin. Layla’s weighted blanket is another option we’ve tried that also has this smart dual-sided design.

On extra cold days, I do flip the blanket over to the warm side, but I reserve this configuration for occasions like watching a movie, reading, or listening to music – any daytime activity where I don’t actually intend to sleep and eventually overheat. I love the flexibility to change my weighted blanket experience based on the occasion or how my body is feeling.

The weighted blanket helped me sleep faster, longer, and deeper

caption I usually try to read a book in bed before going to sleep, but it’s been nearly impossible to make any progress in my book thanks to the weighted blanket. source Connie Chen/Business Insider

I tried the 15-pound blanket, which the brand recommends for “beginners” who are new to weighted blankets. It took me a few nights to get used to this extra weight, but it was never unpleasant – 15 pounds is just enough weight to feel swaddled without being crushed or uncomfortable.

I can have trouble falling asleep if my mind starts dipping into the archives of embarrassing moments from years past, upcoming work or personal events I need to prepare for, or other types of stressors, but the mere presence of the blanket reminded me to slow down, take a deep breath, and quell those thoughts.

I’ve also stayed asleep longer thanks to the blanket. Prior to trying the blanket, I would often wake up on the weekends at my usual workday time of 7:45 am. Now, the weight and comfort of the blanket help me sleep in a little more. Since I no longer overheat, I’ve also had more uninterrupted sleep.

The blanket’s weight helped me relax and decompress, but the two different sides allowed me to customize my sleeping experience

At $139, Brooklyn Bedding’s Dual Therapy Weighted Blanket is a mid-range blanket with the typical benefits of a weighted blanket, plus the freedom to adapt to your sleeping preferences and changing temperatures. By providing just two of the most standard weights and one large size, Brooklyn Bedding makes the shopping experience uncomplicated, so you can spend more time cozying under your new blanket.