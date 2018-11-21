3 cars crashed into each other on the Brooklyn Bridge, killing one person and closing the bridge in the Thanksgiving travel rush

caption Three cars crashed into each other on the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday morning amid the Thanksgiving getaway. source Anthony DiLorenzo/Twitter

Three cars crashed into each other on the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday morning during the rush to leave for Thanksgiving.

The wreckage blocked the bridge and created a huge wall of fire.

One person died and five others reportedly suffered minor injuries.

At least one person is dead after multiple cars crashed into each other on the Brooklyn Bridge during the Thanksgiving holiday getaway.

Video footage posted by the local PIX11 news reporter Anthony DiLorenzo local time showed three cars rammed into each other and surrounded by flames and a plume of black smoke.

The crash on the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge took place around 7:15 a.m. local time, the New York Post reported, citing the city’s fire department.

Both sides of the Brooklyn Bridge were still shut as of 9 a.m. local time, New York State’s official traveler information system 511NY reported.

#Breaking Three car fiery crash closes Brooklyn Bridge during holiday getaway. @FDNY assessing possible injuries. @PIX11News and @MarissaTorresTV keeping eye on traffic mess. pic.twitter.com/atC0lloTaN — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) November 21, 2018

The New York Fire Department confirmed shortly after 8 a.m. that one person had died and that firefighters had extinguished the fire.

The victim’s identity is not known.

Five others suffered minor injuries, the New York Post said.

