The Nets’ big trade for Dwight Howard finally creates a light at the end of the tunnel

caption Getting Timofey Mozgov’s contract off the books is a huge salary cap win for the Nets. source Christian Petersen/Getty

The Brooklyn Nets have traded Timofey Mozgov for Dwight Howard, which gets them salary-cap space for the 2019-20 NBA season.

With that salary-cap space, plus being able to use their own first-round picks again, the Nets may soon finally recover from their disastrous 2013 trade with the Boston Celtics.

The Brooklyn Nets have been a disaster in recent seasons, thanks to a 2013 trade in which the Nets mortgaged their future by sending a slew of future draft picks to Boston for a pair of Celtics stars on the down-slopes of their careers, killing their cap space and draft prospects.

But now, thanks, surprisingly to a trade for Dwight Howard, the Nets nightmare might finally be over.

By finding a team to take Timofey Mozgov, the Nets will shed his salary for the 2019-20 season, and save the team enough money to offer two maximum salary contracts in the 2019 offseason, according ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who broke the news of the trade. This would allow the team to be a big player in free agency that year, and perhaps land a pair of stars who could finally lift the team into playoff contention.

Some of the notable possible NBA free agents that season include Klay Thompson, Deandre Jordan, and Kemba Walker, according to Spotrac. LeBron James could also become a free agent that year if he opts into the last year of his current deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but that seems unlikely.

Of course, the Nets are still set up to be next season, but fortunately for Nets fans, starting in 2019 the team will have all of its first round draft picks again, according to RealGM.

Either way, the Nets current, odd purgatory of not being able to rebuild through the draft of free agency is finally set to end.