A $20 million penthouse may be about to shatter the record for the most expensive home sold in Brooklyn — here’s a look inside

caption The views from the Quay Tower penthouse are breathtaking. source MOSO Studio

A Brooklyn penthouse is under contract for $20 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

If the deal closes, that price is set to shatter the record for the most expensive home ever sold in Brooklyn, New York.

The penthouse at Quay Tower is a 7,433-square-foot home that offers expansive views of the Hudson and East rivers and of the Manhattan skyline.

Located in Quay Tower, the penthouse in question is actually two units that are being combined into a single unit, reports Curbed New York.

As Andrew Anderson of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, which is handling sales at Quay Tower, told Business Insider, “No other property in Brooklyn or New York City has this combination of ultra-high-end interiors and amenities paired with absolutely mesmerizing views of New York Harbor, the Downtown skyline and East River all the way beyond the Empire State Building.”

The penthouse is at the top of the 30-story Quay Tower and is one of 126 units in the building.

The apartment is located in Brooklyn Heights and offers views of both the Hudson and East rivers. Its location, added Anderson, “makes it all the more precious.”

The penthouse features floor-to-ceiling windows, from which the Manhattan skyline, Brooklyn Bridge Park, and the Statue of Liberty are all visible.

The apartment has a private elevator …

… and an expansive living room.

The bathrooms, as well as the kitchen, also provide sweeping views of the city.

The penthouse has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, including this Jack and Jill-style bathroom.

Additional amenities include the rooftop Sunset Lounge, which affords panoramic views, and a 2,500-square-foot fitness center.

The Sunset Lounge.

Also listed amongst the building’s features are a music room, 24-hour concierge, and Amazon smart home capabilities.

