41 celebrities you probably forgot appeared on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

- “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is returning for its sixth season.
- The show has featured a number of guest stars so far.
- Actors including Pete Davidson and Eva Longoria have appeared.
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” features a large cast of lovable and wacky characters.
And between criminals, family members of the Nine-Nine’s employee, and fellow public service members, there are plenty of opportunities to add colorful guest stars into the mix.
Celebrities, such as Maya Rudolph and Nick Offerman, have been on the show.
Fox canceled “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” in 2018, but NBC saved it less than 24 hours later, so now there’s even more opportunity for cameos.
Here are 41 celebrities you might have forgotten have been on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” returns Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.
Patton Oswalt joined the cast as FDNY Fire Marshal Boone for two episodes on season one.
He refuses to let Jake and Charles visit a crime scene when their favorite pizza place burns down. He returns a few episodes later for a football game between FDNY and the Nine-Nine.
Jake met Katie Peralta, his half-sister played by Nasim Pedrad, on season five.
She’s good at conning people.
Niecy Nash guest-starred on season three as Debbie, Holt’s younger sister.
Debbie is dramatic.
Pete Davidson is an at-risk kid named Steven on season one.
He attends a Junior Police program at the Nine-Nine.
Fred Armisen is introduced on the pilot as Mlepnos, a man in an apartment building where a murder is being investigated.
He pops up a few more times.
Adam Sandler plays himself on the first season.
He interrupts Jake’s auction and is mean to him.
Kid Cudi is a convict named Dustin Whitman on season one.
He’s arrested without proper evidence.
Jenny Slate plays Bianca, the mistress to a mafia guy.
She’s loyal to her lover.
Nick Kroll is a Homeland Security agent named Kendrick.
He’s in charge of a counter-terrorism drill on season two.
Bill Hader plays Captain Seth Dozerman, a cop who briefly replaces Captain Holt.
He only lasts one episode.
Nick Offerman is Frederick, one of Holt’s ex-boyfriends.
He holds grudges.
Maya Rudolph is U.S. Marshall Karen Haas.
She helps the team when Holt is in Witness Protection.
Jorma Taccone, who’s part of Lonely Island with Andy Samberg, plays Taylor, the manager at Fun Zone in Florida.
Holt works for him when he is in witness protection.
Ken Marino stepped in as Captain Jason “C.J.” Stentley on season four.
He briefly replaces Captain Holt when Holt is sent to Florida for witness protection.
Eva Longoria plays Defense Attorney Sophia Perez on season two.
She briefly dates Jake.
Chris Parnell plays Geoffrey Hoytsman, a public defender and Sophia’s boss.
He doesn’t like Jake.
Jimmy Smits plays Victor Santiago, Amy’s dad, on season four.
Jake meets Victor during Thanksgiving.
Danny Trejo is Rosa’s father, Oscar Diaz.
He doesn’t initially accept his daughter coming out as bisexual.
Kathryn Hahn is Eleanor Horstweil, Charles’ ex-wife.
She’s mean to Charles.
Sterling K. Brown plays Philip Davidson, a dentist.
He’s interrogated for murder.
Katey Sagal plays Jake’s mom, Karen Peralta.
Jake’s parents are divorced.
“Get Out” star Bradley Whitford joined the cast as Jake’s dad, Roger Peralta, on season two.
He’s a pilot and briefly appears again on season three.
His “Get Out” co-star Stephen Root played Lynn Boyle, Charle’s dad, on season two.
Lynn ends up marrying Gina’s mom, Darlene.
Dennis Haysbert, whom some may know for the Allstate Commercials he stars in, plays FBI agent Bob Annderson.
He works with the Nine-Nine to track a criminal organization.
Jim O’Heir plays a homophobic Florida cop named Sheriff Reynolds.
He’s not good at his job.
Garret Dillahunt plays Detective Dave Majors, a cop with the 93rd precinct.
Jake thinks Dave is one of the best detectives in the NYPD.
Lest fans forget, Zooey Deschanel appears on season four as her “New Girl” character Jess Day.
“New Girl” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” had a crossover.
Matt Walsh periodically pops up as Lohank, a weekend detective at the Nine-Nine.
He has appeared on seasons two, three, and four.
Gina Gershon causes trouble as Lieutenant Melanie Hawkins, who works for the NYPD.
She’s a dirty cop.
Nathan Fillion plays an actor named Mark Deveraux on the fourth season.
He plays an actor who plays a detective.
Ed Helms is Jack Danger, a rude United States Postal Inspection Service agent.
He’s on season two.
Craig Robinson has appeared on at least one episode each season as Doug Judy, a thief and con-artist.
He is Jake’s enemy, but the two also have a weird friendship.
Nick Cannon is Captain Holt’s nephew, Marcus.
Marcus and Rosa have a brief relationship.
Ryan Phillippe plays Charles’ cousin, Milton Boyle.
He’s the father of Gina’s daughter.
Blake Anderson is Constantine Kane, an ex-boyfriend of Amy’s.
He’s a musician.
Andy Richter is a doorman who gets annoyed with Jake and Charles.
Tim Meadows is Caleb, Jake’s cellmate on season five.
He’s in prison for cannibalism.
Damon Wayans Jr. is Detective Stevie Schillens of the 98th precinct.
He and Jake used to be partners.
Kyra Sedgwick is Madeline Wuntch, Holt’s former captain and now rival.
Wuntch is introduced on season two when she visits the Nine-Nine to assess Holt’s team. She and Holt butt heads on seasons two and three.
Jason Mantzoukas plays Adrian Pimento, a detective who had been undercover for 12 years.
He is introduced on season three where he and Rosa eventually get engaged. He fakes his death and goes on the run to escape from a mob boss who wants him dead. He returns on season four and begins to work as a private investigator. On season five, he and Rosa break up.
Gina Rodriguez is Alicia, a potential love interest for Rosa.
She could come back.