41 celebrities you probably forgot appeared on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Nick Offerman was on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is returning for its sixth season.

The show has featured a number of guest stars so far.

Actors including Pete Davidson and Eva Longoria have appeared.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” features a large cast of lovable and wacky characters.

And between criminals, family members of the Nine-Nine’s employee, and fellow public service members, there are plenty of opportunities to add colorful guest stars into the mix.

Celebrities, such as Maya Rudolph and Nick Offerman, have been on the show.

Fox canceled “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” in 2018, but NBC saved it less than 24 hours later, so now there’s even more opportunity for cameos.

Here are 41 celebrities you might have forgotten have been on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Patton Oswalt joined the cast as FDNY Fire Marshal Boone for two episodes on season one.

Patton Oswalt on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He refuses to let Jake and Charles visit a crime scene when their favorite pizza place burns down. He returns a few episodes later for a football game between FDNY and the Nine-Nine.

Jake met Katie Peralta, his half-sister played by Nasim Pedrad, on season five.

Nasim Pedrad on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

She’s good at conning people.

Niecy Nash guest-starred on season three as Debbie, Holt’s younger sister.

Niecy Nash on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

Debbie is dramatic.

Pete Davidson is an at-risk kid named Steven on season one.

Pete Davidson on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He attends a Junior Police program at the Nine-Nine.

Fred Armisen is introduced on the pilot as Mlepnos, a man in an apartment building where a murder is being investigated.

Fred Armisen on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He pops up a few more times.

Adam Sandler plays himself on the first season.

Adam Sandler on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He interrupts Jake’s auction and is mean to him.

Kid Cudi is a convict named Dustin Whitman on season one.

Kid Cudi on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He’s arrested without proper evidence.

Jenny Slate plays Bianca, the mistress to a mafia guy.

Jenny Slate on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

She’s loyal to her lover.

Nick Kroll is a Homeland Security agent named Kendrick.

Nick Kroll on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He’s in charge of a counter-terrorism drill on season two.

Bill Hader plays Captain Seth Dozerman, a cop who briefly replaces Captain Holt.

Bill Hader on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He only lasts one episode.

Nick Offerman is Frederick, one of Holt’s ex-boyfriends.

Nick Offerman on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He holds grudges.

Maya Rudolph is U.S. Marshall Karen Haas.

Maya Rudolph on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

She helps the team when Holt is in Witness Protection.

Jorma Taccone, who’s part of Lonely Island with Andy Samberg, plays Taylor, the manager at Fun Zone in Florida.

Jorma Taccone on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

Holt works for him when he is in witness protection.

Ken Marino stepped in as Captain Jason “C.J.” Stentley on season four.

Ken Marino on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He briefly replaces Captain Holt when Holt is sent to Florida for witness protection.

Eva Longoria plays Defense Attorney Sophia Perez on season two.

Eva Longoria on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

She briefly dates Jake.

Chris Parnell plays Geoffrey Hoytsman, a public defender and Sophia’s boss.

Chris Parnell on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He doesn’t like Jake.

Jimmy Smits plays Victor Santiago, Amy’s dad, on season four.

Jimmy Smits on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

Jake meets Victor during Thanksgiving.

Danny Trejo is Rosa’s father, Oscar Diaz.

Danny Trejo on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He doesn’t initially accept his daughter coming out as bisexual.

Kathryn Hahn is Eleanor Horstweil, Charles’ ex-wife.

Kathryn Hahn on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

She’s mean to Charles.

Sterling K. Brown plays Philip Davidson, a dentist.

Sterling K. Brown on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He’s interrogated for murder.

Katey Sagal plays Jake’s mom, Karen Peralta.

Katey Sagal on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

Jake’s parents are divorced.

“Get Out” star Bradley Whitford joined the cast as Jake’s dad, Roger Peralta, on season two.

Bradley Whitford on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

He’s a pilot and briefly appears again on season three.

His “Get Out” co-star Stephen Root played Lynn Boyle, Charle’s dad, on season two.

Stephen Root on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

Lynn ends up marrying Gina’s mom, Darlene.

Dennis Haysbert, whom some may know for the Allstate Commercials he stars in, plays FBI agent Bob Annderson.

Dennis Haysbert on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He works with the Nine-Nine to track a criminal organization.

Jim O’Heir plays a homophobic Florida cop named Sheriff Reynolds.

Jim O'Heir on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He’s not good at his job.

Garret Dillahunt plays Detective Dave Majors, a cop with the 93rd precinct.

Garret Dillahunt on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

Jake thinks Dave is one of the best detectives in the NYPD.

Lest fans forget, Zooey Deschanel appears on season four as her “New Girl” character Jess Day.

Zooey Deschanel on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

“New Girl” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” had a crossover.

Matt Walsh periodically pops up as Lohank, a weekend detective at the Nine-Nine.

Matt Walsh on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He has appeared on seasons two, three, and four.

Gina Gershon causes trouble as Lieutenant Melanie Hawkins, who works for the NYPD.

Gina Gershon on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

She’s a dirty cop.

Nathan Fillion plays an actor named Mark Deveraux on the fourth season.

Nathan Fillion on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He plays an actor who plays a detective.

Ed Helms is Jack Danger, a rude United States Postal Inspection Service agent.

Ed Helms on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He’s on season two.

Craig Robinson has appeared on at least one episode each season as Doug Judy, a thief and con-artist.

Craig Robinson on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He is Jake’s enemy, but the two also have a weird friendship.

Nick Cannon is Captain Holt’s nephew, Marcus.

Nick Cannon and Andre Braugher on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

Marcus and Rosa have a brief relationship.

Ryan Phillippe plays Charles’ cousin, Milton Boyle.

Ryan Phillippe on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He’s the father of Gina’s daughter.

Blake Anderson is Constantine Kane, an ex-boyfriend of Amy’s.

Blake Anderson on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He’s a musician.

Andy Richter is a doorman who gets annoyed with Jake and Charles.

Andy Richter on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

Tim Meadows is Caleb, Jake’s cellmate on season five.

Tim Meadows on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He’s in prison for cannibalism.

Damon Wayans Jr. is Detective Stevie Schillens of the 98th precinct.

Damon Wayans Jr. and Andy Samberg on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He and Jake used to be partners.

Kyra Sedgwick is Madeline Wuntch, Holt’s former captain and now rival.

Kyra Sedgwick on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

Wuntch is introduced on season two when she visits the Nine-Nine to assess Holt’s team. She and Holt butt heads on seasons two and three.

Jason Mantzoukas plays Adrian Pimento, a detective who had been undercover for 12 years.

Jason Mantzoukas on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He is introduced on season three where he and Rosa eventually get engaged. He fakes his death and goes on the run to escape from a mob boss who wants him dead. He returns on season four and begins to work as a private investigator. On season five, he and Rosa break up.

Gina Rodriguez is Alicia, a potential love interest for Rosa.

Gina Rodriguez on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

She could come back.