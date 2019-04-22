Here are all the over-the-top amenities in Brooklyn’s tallest building, from an infrared sauna and a stroller valet to the highest infinity pool in the western hemisphere

caption Brooklyn Point will have the tallest rooftop pool in the western hemisphere, according to the developer. source Extell Development

A skyscraper under construction in Brooklyn is now the tallest building in the borough at 720 feet, and the luxury tower is offering some over-the-top amenities to go along with its considerable height.

Brooklyn Point, an unfinished, 68-story luxury tower in Downtown Brooklyn, will include more than 40,000 square feet of amenities, including what the developer, Extell Development, calls the highest residential infinity pool in the western hemisphere on the rooftop.

The tower, designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox, will house 458 studio to three-bedroom condos, priced between $850,000 and more than $4 million, when it’s finished in 2020. It will also offer an indoor pool, a pet spa, a wine library, and much more.

With a surplus of luxury residences available in New York City, residential buildings are offering increasingly outrageous amenities to attract tenants, from residence-only bars and restaurants to private rooftop pools. Jason Fudin, cofounder and CEO of WhyHotel, a pop-up hotel service that operates in brand new, unleased luxury apartment buildings, recently told Business Insider that this “amenities war” between luxury apartments is a fairly recent development.

“There’s an amenities war going on,” Fudin told Business Insider’s Lina Batarags, “but that’s a big change we’ve seen over the past 10 years. Buildings used to squeeze amenities into a space, and now those amenities are actually what you advertise.”

Here’s a look at the extravagant amenities that will be on offer in Brooklyn’s tallest building.

Rock-climbing wall

source Extell Development

The 35-foot wall climbing wall overlooks double-height windows. With its custom wood floors, the space can also be used as a yoga studio.

Chef’s demonstration kitchen

source Extell Development

Residents can use the kitchen themselves or bring in a professional chef.

Screening room

source Extell Development

“The oversized upholstered seating and large screen provide a cinematic venue to binge watch movies, act out your favorite plays with friends or cheer on your favorite sports teams,” reads Brooklyn Point’s amenities website.

Wine library

source Extell Development

The wine room, which includes a tasting area, opens up to the terrace.

Park Lounge

source Extell Development

The tower will include a sumptuously decorated Park Lounge that opens to the terrace and comes with 35-foot ceilings and multiple fireplaces.

Landscaped terrace lounge

source Extell Development

A landscaped terrace on the ninth floor will include a terrace bar, a fire pit, outdoor dining areas with gas grills, and a putting green.

“Forest adventure” playground

source Extell Development

Also on the terrace will be a play area with a two-story fort with a slide, a topiary teepee, and water sprayers.

Game room

source Extell Development

Residents will be able to enjoy custom billiards, ping-pong, and foosball tables, along with a large screen, multiple gaming consoles, and classic arcade games in the game room, which is adjacent to the terrace.

Indoor children’s playroom

source Extell Development

In addition to the outdoor “forest adventure” playground, Brooklyn Point will include an indoor playroom with forts, slides, toy cubbies, and reading nooks.

Fitness center

source Extell Development

The 11th-floor fitness center features floor-to-ceiling windows and a separate room for stretching and private training.

Indoor pool and spa

source Extell Development

The pool area will come with a hot tub, an infrared sauna, men’s and women’s steam rooms, and locker rooms.

Rooftop infinity pool

source Extell Development

On the roof will be the highest residential infinity pool in the western hemisphere, according to Extell Development.

Next to the pool will be a landscaped “rooftop retreat” with a sundeck, outdoor dining areas, showers and changing rooms, and an outdoor movie screening space.

Brooklyn Point’s array of lavish lifestyle amenities will also include a stroller valet service, a 24-hour concierge, a pet spa, private storage, a bike room, a dry cleaning valet, and a refrigerated storage area for Fresh Direct or Trader Joe’s deliveries.