Brooks Brothers is offering an extra 25% off already-marked-down styles — and more of today’s best deals from around the web

source Brooks Brothers

Brooks Brothers has long been a staple for quality menswear. Now, they also offer clothing for women and children with the same quality and timeless style. Right now, you can save an additional 25% off on Brooks Brothers clearance styles that are already up to 70% off. This offer only lasts through tonight (11:59 ET), so check out the sale now.

Today marks the first day of the new Grand Summer Event at Cole Haan. During this online-only sale, you can get 25-40% off best sellers, including Cole Haan classics like ZERØGRAND, as well as 50-70% off items on summer clearance. Now through August 13, find these great savings on everything from shoes, handbags, outerwear, and accessories, for both men and women.

source Amazon

With Arlo home security systems you can have the peace of mind that your home is safe and secure, no matter where you are. Arlo offers a range of devices with different features, but all are weather-resistant and 100% wireless, so they fit seamlessly into your home or yard, and work with an app so you can easily check up on your home while you’re away. Right now, you can find a range of Arlo security systems on sale at Amazon, with savings of up to $230.

source Dick’s Sporting Goods Instagram

Back-to-school season usually means alot of shopping, but you don’t have to spend a ton of money to get everything you need before summer ends. For their back-to-school sale, Dick’s Sporting Goods has savings up to 50% off on the basics and much more. You can find great deals on athletic apparel, backpacks, sports gear, sneakers, and more from brands like Nike, Adidas, and The North Face.

source Staples Instagram

Another back-to-school necessity is school supplies. Whether you’re a parent sending your child off to kindergarten or a student finishing your last year in college, Staples has everything you need to get prepped for the first day of class. Plus, they have great deals on all of these essentials with select school supplies, like composition notebooks and folders, starting at only $0.50.

source Wayfair

We spend alot of our lives sleeping, so it makes sense that most of us want our beds to be a place we love. A comfortable mattress is essential, but a nice bed frame to put it on can make all the difference. Some models add practicality with features like extra storage, while others add comfort or style. Nice beds can be expensive, but right now Wayfair is offering a range of beds, with everything from simple wooden frames to upholstered headbords, all under $350.

source Happy Socks Instagram

Socks have a reputation for being one of the more boring accessories, but Happy Socks is changing that with socks that come in vibrant colors and eccentric designs. For their Fall/Winter collection, Happy Socks just released socks and underwear in fun new designs. Now through August 30, you can save 15% (and get free shipping) on the new collection and any other regular priced items. Just apply the code “HAPPYFW2018″ at checkout.

source Williams Sonoma

Chop, spiralize, toast, puree – Cuisinart has the right device for whatever you need to do in the kitchen. While Cuisinart appliances are on the pricier side, their quality means they will remain long-lasting kitchen staples. Through tomorrow, you can save up to 60% off on Cuisinart appliances like food processors, toasters, and ice-cream makers at Williams Sonoma. Just use the code “PREP” at checkout to take advantage.

Bear Mattress offers two mattresses, the original and hybrid, that aim to promote a more restful night sleep with the use of Celliant technology. The original starts at $540 and the hybrid starts at $1,350 for a queen. For their summer sale, you can save $125 on your purchase over $1,000 with the code “COOL125”. You can also save $50 when you spend over $500, just use the code “COOL50” at checkout. This offer lasts through August 17.