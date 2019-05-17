The leader of the PGA Championship said that golf ‘gets boring from like hole 5 to 12’ and suggested that people should just play 14 instead

Brooks Koepka shot a course-record 63 to become the early clubhouse leader at the PGA Championship.

Despite his recent dominance at majors, Koepka has said that he finds golf “kind of boring,” and wishes he played baseball instead.

During a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, Koepka added that he wished golfers only played 14 or 15 holes because he tends to get bored in the middle of rounds.

Brooks Koepka dominated the first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, shooting a course-record 63 to become the early clubhouse leader at the second major of the year.

For most golfers, a round like Koepka had Thursday would be exhilirating, but as the reigning Player of the Year has made clear time and time again, golf doesn’t interest him all that much, and sometimes, even bores him.

Speaking with Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast ahead of the PGA Championship, Koepka said he wished rounds were shorter, as he often gets bored in the middle of a round.

“You’re out there for five and a half hours, I mean how bad is that?” Koepka said. “Nobody wants to spend five and a half hours out there.”

When asked how he would speed up the round, Koepka offered a simple explanation.

“Literally I would just make it like 14 or 15 holes,” Koepka said. “Because then you get to go to the 19th hole a little bit quicker.”

“It gets boring from like hole No. 5 to No. 12., you’re just like, ‘where am I right now?'” Koepka said. “I literally can’t tell you what happened during those holes.

You can watch a clip of Koepka’s appearance below.

Some next level ideas from @BKoepka on how to fix the sport of golf today pic.twitter.com/ao01KhqFzc — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) May 15, 2019

It’s not the first time Koepka has been rather dismissive of the sport that has seen him win three of the past seven majors.

In a 2015 interview with Golf Digest, Koepka said that he was “not a big golf nerd.”

“Golf is kind of boring, not much action. I come from a baseball family, and it’s in my blood,” Koepka said. “If I could do it over again, I’d play baseball-100 percent, no doubt.”

With more than $24 million in career earnings, chances are Koepka doesn’t regret taking up a career in golf, but even as the most dominant player in recent major history, Koepka seems to view golf as more of a job than a passion.

