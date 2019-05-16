Brooks Koepka left a jaw-dropping tip on a haircut before his course-record round at the PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka dominated the first round of the PGA Championship, shooting a course-record 63 at Bethpage Black.

Ahead of the first round, Koepka got a fresh haircut from barber Q-Stylezz, paying $1,000 for a haircut.

Conflicting reports said that either $500 or $800 of that total was just the tip.

Q-Stylezz thanked Koepka on Instagram.

Brooks Koepka looked great during his first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

Even before he took to the course to shoot an impressive 7-under 63, Koepka was already looking sharp, thanks to a haircut from barber Q-Stylezz.

Perusing through his Instagram page, Q-Stylezz appears to have helped out quite a few athletes with a fresh cut, including Serge Ibaka and Sterling Shepard.

Koepka showed his thanks for the trim in the form of a massive tip. In a picture posted to Q-Stylezz’s Instagram story, the barber showed off $1,000 cash left by the reigning Player of the Year.

According to Golf Digest, the tip was $800 on top of the price of Q-Stylezz’s services. UPI reported that the tip was $500. But regardless of what the list price was for Koepka’s cut, it’s clear he left a healthy extra bit of cash as a thank you.

Koepka’s good karma was returned to him during his first round, kicking off the PGA Championship with a bogey-free course-record 63, setting him up as the early clubhouse leader at Bethpage Black.

Maybe a few other players will decide to call up Q-Stylezz ahead of the second round.

