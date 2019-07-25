4 brothers rescued a 6-year-old Irish girl who was drifting into the ocean on a flamingo float

caption Portmarnock beach. source dleeming69/Shutterstock

A group of four brothers from the Washington, D.C.area, were on vacation in Ireland when a trip to the beach turned into a bona fide rescue mission, the Independent reported.

The brothers told the Washington Post that when they saw the 6-year-old girl floating away on a flamingo-shaped raft they attempted to get a lifeguard’s attention.

When that proved unsuccessful, the brothers launched into action.

They rescued the girl and, ultimately, her father when he attempted to swim out and save her, according to the Washington Post.

The trip had a significance to their family – and this encounter added to it, their mom told ARL Now.

Walter Butler, 21, Eoghan Butler, 18, Declan Butler, 18, and Alex Thomson, 24, planned to spend Monday at Portmarnock beach, which is near the city of Dublin. According to the Independent, they hadn’t been there for long when they saw a young girl on a “pink flamingo floaty screaming for help.”

When it became evident that the lifeguard did not hear any calls for help, the group sprang into action.

Declan, Eoghan, and Walter are all former competitive swimmers, the Washington Post reports. And Thomson, their brother-in-law, participates in ultramarathons.

Walter, a health services technician for the United States Coast Guard, devised a plan and stayed on the beach while his three brothers dashed into the choppy waters to get to the 6-year-old girl, their mom, Meagan Cummings told ARL Now.

Declan, Eoghan, and Thomson swam for about a half-mile to make it to the girl. The trio took turns carrying the girl back to shore, swimming on their backs with her head their chests so it would stay above the water, according to the Washington Post.

The group also tried to keep her calm while they swam, as she was scared.

“When we finally got there she was a nervous wreck,” Eoghan told the Independent. “Luckily I was able to take her mind off of the matter by talking to her, asking her when her birthday was, what her favorite color was, and other things.”

Walter met the group half-way to shore, prepared to perform first aid if needed.

“It was intense. It was emotional,” Thomson told the Washington Post. “If anything, it was extremely rewarding once we got to her.”

Soon after they were ashore, the group was approached by the girl’s brother who told them his father had gone into the water to attempt to bring a life jacket to his daughter and now needed to be rescued himself, according to the Washington Post.

“Eoghan and Declan actually brought the dad into shore, as well,” Walter told the outlet.

According to the Irish Times, paramedics arrived on the scene. Her father told the outlet she was treated and is home now.

“Only for them, my daughter wouldn’t be here today,” the father, who was not identified by the outlet, said. “They were so brave. They should get an award. My daughter was taken to the hospital but she is safe and well at home now. I’d really like to thank those men.”

As for the brothers from D.C., this was hardly an interruption to their trip. Their mom, Meagan Cummings, told ARL Now that they had come to Ireland to pay respects to their deceased grandfather, who was born there. She said Monday’s incident made the trip more poignant.

“Their grandfather, when he lived in Ireland many years ago, got on a ship to join the United States Navy. When he was coming over there was a telegram waiting for him that said his younger brother had drowned,” Cummings told ARL Now. “The anniversary of his brother drowning was Monday.”