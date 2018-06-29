‘He will be brought to court soon’: Dr Mahathir warns Najib of looming prosecution for 1MDB scandal and Mongolian model murder case

“There must be enough evidence so that we will not fail in the bid,” said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. Reuters

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has warned Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak that prosecution is imminent.

According to Bernama, Dr Mahathir said the authorities were in the midst of investigating and compiling evidence on the 1MDB scandal as well as the murder case of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu.

During a meeting with Malaysians in Jakarta, Indonesia, as part of his official visit to the country on Thursday (Jun 28), he said: “I think he (Najib) will be brought to the court soon.”

Regarding the suspected misuse of 1MDB funds, he acknowledged that there were people who had complained about the inaction against Najib and the continued treatment of him as a former premier.

“To bring a case to the court, there must be enough evidence so that we will not fail in the bid,” said Dr Mahathir.

Concerning the Altantuya murder case, Dr Mahathir said a retrial would be held.

He added that the jewellery confiscated from Najib-linked residences had amounted to RM1 billion ($250 million) and that did not include the value of cash seized.

Considering the amount of damage done by the previous Barisan Nasional government, Dr Mahathir said his administration would need some time to solve the problems.