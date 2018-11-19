The Broward County, Florida election boss reportedly resigned hours after the closely-watched recount

Broward County, Florida Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes has reportedly resigned.

Sources told the Sun-Sentinel that Snipes sent in her letter of resignation on Sunday, hours after a recount was finished.

Snipes was criticized for incompetence by Gov. Rick Scott, who will now become one of the state’s senators.

Representatives for Snipes also confirmed the report NBC 6 on Sunday.

Evelyn Perez-Verdia, a former spokeswoman who left the office several years ago, said she saw an early draft of the resignation, which cited 75-year-old Snipes’ need to spend more time with her family.

Those familiar with Snipes’ resignation said that she is aiming to end her job in January, meaning that Governor-elect Ron DeSantis will likely have the responsibility of filling the position.

Outgoing Gov. Rick Scott had accused Snipes of being slow and trying to “steal” the election for the Democrats, though no evidence has been provided.

Scott was elected to a seat in the US Senate in the November 6 election, in a tough battle with Democrat Bill Nelson, who conceded defeat on Sunday.

During the recount, Snipes was criticized when she acknowledged on Saturday that her office couldn’t find 2,040 ballots that had been included in the first count but not in the machine recount. She said they were probably in her office somewhere.