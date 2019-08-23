A woman in Missouri thought she had water in her ear but it was actually a venomous spider

caption A brown recluse spider up close. source Miles Boyer/Shutterstock

Susie Torres, from Kansas, City, Missouri, went to the doctor on Tuesday thinking she had water in her left ear.

Instead, doctors found a dime-sized, venomous, brown recluse spider living there.

Thankfully, the spider didn’t bite Torres, or lay any eggs.

Susie Torres, from Kansas, City, Missouri, saw a doctor on Tuesday after waking up with discomfort in her left ear.

“I woke up Tuesday hearing a bunch of swooshing and water in my left ear,” Torres told WDAF-TV. “It was like when you went swimming and you have all of that water in your ear.”

She knew something was wrong when the medical assistant giving her an initial checkup ran to get more people.

“She came back in and told me it was a spider,” Torres told KSHB. “They had a few tools and worked their magic and got it out.”

Doctors told her it was a dime-sized, venomous, brown recluse spider that had been living in her ear.

Thankfully, Torres was told the spider hadn’t bitten her, and no eggs had been laid.

Torres has no idea where the spider came from or why it chose her. Now she’s taking some precautions.

“I went and put some cotton balls in my ear last night, because I did not have any ear plugs,” Torres told KSHB. “I’m pretty terrified of spiders.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bites from brown recluse spiders often not felt when they happen. Bites can cause nausea, fevers, chills, and swelling and discoloring in the infected area. Death is extremely rare.

The spiders can be found in secluded, dry, sheltered areas. If they make its inside, they may be found in closets, shoes, or attics.