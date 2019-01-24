8 baking mistakes that are ruining your brownies

caption The type of chocolate you use in your brownies can make a big difference. source Sydney Kramer/INSIDER

The pan you use to make brownies can impact how long you should cook your brownies for and at what temperature.

When making brownies, your eggs should be room temperature.

Reading your recipe before starting to bake is crucial when baking brownies or any dessert.

There are few things that tantalize taste buds quite like a warm, delicious brownie. Whether topped with ice cream or loaded with mix-ins, brownies exude a feeling of delight with each bite. Although making them can be a simple process, some, unfortunately, tend to miss a few key components to achieving bakery-style results.

Here are eight mistakes you could be making when baking brownies.

Not carefully reading your recipe before you start can lead to simple mistakes.

caption Reading how much of each ingredient you need before you start baking can help you avoid mid-baking trips to the grocery store. source Flickr/Bianca Moreas

Before the baking process can begin, you need to find a recipe that suits your preferred difficulty level and desired brownie consistency. There are basically two kinds of brownies: cake-like and fudgy. Both typically call for different amounts of chocolate and consequently generate different final results.

In addition, read the instructions thoroughly before you get started. Oftentimes, the ratio of chocolate to butter could be different than you’d expect. Or, the recipe may call for adding melted butter to sugar instead of creaming the butter and sugar together.

Not adjusting your cooking time and temperature to suit your bakeware can lead to overcooked brownies.

caption Brownies in a glass pan and brownies in a metal pan might require different bake times. source iStock

There’s a reason why recipes call for certain types of pans. Even a couple of inches makes a difference, according to The Food Network. For example, thinner brownies in a longer, flatter pan cook faster than thicker brownies in a smaller, taller pan, so be sure to monitor the cook time and adjust accordingly. Otherwise, you run the risk of having crispier, overcooked desserts.

Not all chocolate is equal, and not paying attention to the kind you use could affect the taste of your treats.

caption When you use baking chocolate, you’ll want to add more sugar than if you use sweetened chocolate. source jackmac34/Pixabay

Just like picking the perfect bottle of wine to pair with your meal, you need the best type of chocolate for brownies. After all, the base of the delight is in fact chocolate.

According to bluprint, using baking chocolate gives you the most control over the sweetness of your brownies. But if your recipe calls for sweeter chocolate like milk chocolate or chocolate morsels, you’ll want to adjust your recipe’s sugar levels accordingly.

Not correctly mixing your ingredients could lead to an uneven batter.

caption You’ll want to follow the instructions in your recipe. source Shutterstock

Once you add the five major ingredients (chocolate, butter, sugar, eggs, flour), you’re several strokes and 45 minutes away from heaven. Unfortunately, if you neglect a key step in the mixing, then that heaven quickly turns into a disaster.

Senior writer and baker at Epicurious Sam Worley suggests “ribboning” your brownie mix. That means whipping the eggs and sugar until it becomes a pale yellow hue. After that, follow the normal instructions like folding them into the chocolate mixture and adding the flour.

Diving into a warmly baked pan of brownies sounds great in theory, but it’s important to let them fully cool first.

caption Cutting warm brownies could make a mess. source iStock

Chocolate expert Alice Medrich knows a thing or two about baking with the confection. She suggests creating an ice bath with a shallow roasting pan. As soon as the brownie pan emerges from the oven, place it into the cold tin. This will “shock” the brownies, causing them to immediately stop cooking.

Doing this could shorten the time it takes to cool, so you can dive into and enjoy your creation quicker.

The temperature of your eggs makes a difference.

caption Take your eggs out of the fridge before preparing other ingredients. source Prof foto 101/Shutterstock

The first step of common brownie mixes are to combine melted chocolate to your butter, sugar, and eggs. Baking takes patience, and this crucial step is a must-follow if you want delectable sweets.

The temperature of the egg depends on if they’re being used as a leavening ingredient. According to America’s Test Kitchen, cold eggs don’t mix as well as room temperature ones, and that can affect the final product. So, plan on taking your eggs out of the refrigerator at least 30 minutes before you get started.

For great brownie texture, avoid over-mixing your batter.

caption Over-mixing can mess with your brownies’ texture. source iStock

Over-mixing your batter can lead to incorporating too much air into the brownies, leading to a change in texture. According to Food 52, you want to mix any batter until it forms a uniform dough, no more and no less.

Incorrectly lining the pan has the potential to burn the bottom of your pastries.

caption Parchment paper can be used when baking cookies, too. source iStock

Staff writer over at Good Housekeeping Monaz Dumasia suggests that when you bake any cake-like dessert you should insert some grease-proof paper (parchment is your best bet) along the sides of the pan. The heat will evenly disperse during bake times and you won’t have to worry about the crusts being dry and overbaked. Plus, your brownies won’t stick to the pan.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.