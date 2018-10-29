Browns fire Hue Jackson after winning 3 games in 3 seasons while reports of tension surrounded the team

The Cleveland Browns fired head coach Hue Jackson on Monday.

The move comes after the Browns fell to 2-5-1 on the season and 3-36-1 during Jackson’s tenure.

The move also came after reports of tension on the coaching staff, particularly between Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

In two-and-a-half seasons with the Browns, Jackson posted a 3-36-1 record, going winless last season. His win percentage with the Browns was just .088.

The move came after the Browns lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 33-18, on Sunday to fall to 2-5-1. Additionally, reports surfaced in recent weeks about tension on the Browns coaching staff, particularly between Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

Jackson recently openly questioned his team’s offense and said he would become more involved, though he wouldn’t take on play-calling responsibilities.

Jackson survived as head coach, despite going 0-16 last season, even as the Browns reshaped the team following the hiring of GM John Dorsey. Some felt Jackson was in a make-or-break season with the Browns and needed to have a successful start to the season after the team made some big moves in free agency to bolster the roster.

Instead, with Baker Mayfield starting since Week 3, the team has looked sluggish and inefficient, even with considerable talent on both sides of the ball. According to Yahoo’s Charles Robinson, Dorsey did not want Mayfield to be caught between the disagreements between Jackson and Haley and decided to make a change.

The Browns play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.