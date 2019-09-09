Browns offensive lineman ejected for kicking a player in the face

caption Greg Robinson kicks Kenny Vaccaro. source via CBS/NFL

Cleveland Browns left tackle Greg Robinson was ejected on Sunday for kicking Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the face during a pile-up.

The Browns went on to lose their season-opener, 43-13, in a sloppy affair.

It’s unclear if Robinson will face further discipline.

Robinson fell to the ground during a pile-up, with Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro falling on top of him. As Vaccaro was going to the ground, Robinson extended his leg and kicked Vaccaro in the face mask.

After a review, Robinson was ejected from the game.

Here’s a video of the play:

#Browns OT Greg Robinson was ejected for a kick to the face against the #Titanspic.twitter.com/Z6NCouUxlh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 8, 2019

It was an ugly Week 1 for the much-hyped Browns. The team committed 18 penalties for a total of 158 yards. Baker Mayfield also tossed three fourth-quarter interceptions, as the Browns lost 43-13.