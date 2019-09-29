The Browns nearly pulled off the play of the NFL season with a triple-reverse and a 60-yard pass from Odell Beckham Jr.

caption Odell Beckham Jr. threw a running, 60-yard pass. source via CBS/NFL

The Cleveland Browns nearly pulled off the play of the NFL season with a creative trick play.

The Browns triple-reversed it to Odell Beckham Jr., who avoided the sack, then threw a running, 60-yard pass that went through the hands of the receiver.

The Cleveland Browns nearly pulled off the play of the NFL season on Sunday, but it was spoiled by a dropped pass.

In the second quarter, Baker Mayfield received the snap, handed it off to Nick Chubb, who reversed it to Jarvis Landry, who reversed it to Odell Beckham Jr.

From the Browns’ own 38, Beckham had to step up and avoid a sack. While running with the ball, he threw off one foot all the way to the Baltimore Ravens’ five-yard line. The pass was on-target, but went through the hands of Damion Ratley.

Here’s the play:

The dropped pass came back to haunt the Browns – Mayfield threw an interception moments later.