Bucs head coach Bruce Arians bluntly shot down rumors of a reunion between Tom Brady and Antonio Brown

Tampa Bay Buccaneer head coach Bruce Arians shot down the possibility of signing Antonio Brown, saying the troubled wide receiver is “not a good fit” in the Bucs’ locker room.

There were rumors that Tom Brady, who signed with the Bucs this offseason, wanted to reconnect with Brown, who played one game with the New England Patriots in 2019.

Brown was cut from the Patriots last year after being accused of rape in a lawsuit and appearing to try to intimidate a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Brown is on the NFL’s commissioner’s exempt list as the NFL investigates the rape accusations.

Speaking on CBS’s “Tiki and Tierney” on Thursday, Arians said Brown wasn’t a fit with the Buccaneers.

“It’s not gonna happen. There’s no room,” Arians said. “Probably not enough money, but it’s just not gonna happen. It’s just not a fit here.”

Arians was asked if he would sign Brown if he was willing to take a minimum contract. Arians bluntly said no.

Arians was an offensive coordinator with the Pittsburgh Steelers during Brown’s first two seasons in the NFL. Asked why he wouldn’t sign Brown, even for a minimum contract, Arians simply said Brown isn’t a fit with the Bucs.

“I just know him, and it’s not a fit in our locker room,” Arians said.

News: Even though he expressed interest in joining them, the #Buccaneers will *not* sign All-Pro WR Antonio Brown. Bruce Arians confirmed. ""Yea, it’s not gonna happen. There’s no room. It’s just not gonna happen. It’s just not a fit here."pic.twitter.com/Yf6ZUrth95 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 26, 2020

Brown was traded from the Steelers to the Oakland Raiders last March. After forcing his way off the Raiders through a series of incidents that included a verbal dispute with GM Mike Mayock, he joined the Patriots.

After signing with the Patriots, Brown’s former trainer accused him of rape in a lawsuit. Brown denied the allegations.

After a series of accusations of sexual misconduct were then brought to light, Brown was accused of trying to intimidate an accuser via text message. The Patriots cut him shortly after, and he has gone unsigned since. If he were to sign with a team, he could be placed on the Commissioner’s exempt list, forcing him to sit out games. The NFL is investigating the claims made by his trainer.

Brown was arrested on charges of felony burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief in connection to an incident involving a moving truck driver who he had hired in Hollywood, Florida.

Shortly after a court appearance, Brown went on an apology tour, hoping to get back into the NFL.