12 celebrities who love shopping at Costco

caption President Barack Obama greets an employee in the bakery at a Costco store in Lanham, Md. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2014, where he spoke about raising the minimum wage the morning after his State of the Union address. source ISP POOL images/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

This week, a photograph of Mark Zuckerberg and his wife made the rounds on the internet.

The photograph, first published by TMZ, appeared to show the tech mogul and his wife, Priscilla, perusing the TV selection at a Costco store, which according to TMZ was in Mountain View, California.

Mark Zuckerberg Goes Shopping at Costco https://t.co/qNLOsDruoM — TMZ (@TMZ) January 3, 2020

Zuckerberg isn’t the only celebrity to be a fan of the warehouse chain, however. Take a look at some of its biggest celebrity fans below:

In 2008, Megan Fox was seen leaving Costco with her now-husband, Brian Austin Green, with a shopping cart loaded up with toilet paper and Kirkland products.

source REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Source: Costco Blog

Costco cofounder Jim Sinegal is a longtime supporter of the Democratic Party, and the company donated funds to Obama’s 2012 campaign. Likewise, Obama is a big fan of the warehouse chain — during his time as president, he visited Costco stores on several occasions and touted the retailer for its “good wages.”

source ISP POOL images/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Source: Washington Examiner and The Washington Post

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was spotted shopping at a Costco in Reno in 2007. He reportedly bought a selection of DVDs, socks, and a book about Richard Nixon.

Source: 2 News

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are also fans of Costco. Sisters Kylie and Khloe were photographed shopping hand-in-hand at a Costco store in Los Angeles in 2014 …

caption Kylie Jenner. source Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images

Source: US Magazine

… and family matriarch Kris Jenner recently described herself in an interview as “a bulk girl,” adding that Costco is her favorite store for stocking up.

source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Source: Bravo TV

In 2014, John Mayer said on Twitter that he had just made his first visit to Costco and joked that he “went nuts” at the store.

source Photo by Robert Knight Archive/Redferns

Went to a Costco today. I don't think I've ever been. Went nuts. Now I'm juicing and carbonating and brewing everything in sight. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) March 16, 2014

He also helped a pair of Costco’s Kirkland sneakers to go viral after joking on Instagram that he paid $700 to a reseller to get his hands on a pair.

source Getty

Source: Sole Collector

Ryan Seacrest revealed himself as a Costco fan while gifting Justin Bieber with a Costco membership for his 18th birthday on Seacrest’s radio show in 2012.

source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

“I’ve known you for a few years and I’ve been waiting for this moment because there’s something I’ve wanted to give you on your 18th birthday,” Seacrest said on his KIIS-FM radio show, according to US Magazine.

He continued: “It’s something that I love. My buddies and I used to use this quite a bit when we were roommates. It’s a lot of fun.”

Jessica Alba was photographed shopping at Costco in downtown Los Angeles back in 2010. According to the Daily Mail, the actress-turned-businesswoman was stocking up on electronics, including a TV and DVD player.

source Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Source: Daily Mail

Ashlee Simpson was seen leaving a Costco store in Los Angeles in 2011 with her son Bronx and a female companion, who wheeled a shopping cart loaded up with groceries.

source Photo by Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Popsugar and Celeb Baby Laundry

Mitt Romney wasn’t fazed by Costco’s Democrat connections back in the Obama years. The Republican politician was seen at a Costco store in La Jolla, California, in 2012, wheeling out a cart stuffed with supplies.

Source: The Washington Post and NY Daily News

Actor Bruce Willis admitted that he’s a “huge fan” of Costco.

source Andreas Rentz / Getty

“Strange as it may sound, I am a huge fan of Costco,” he said in an interview with magazine You, according to British tabloid Express. “I like that big cart – I fill it up with stuff and then I get to the counter and I don’t need any of it – I don’t need that enormous TV. But in its own way, Costco is like an art museum.”