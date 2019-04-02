Bruce Willis is selling his 11-bedroom Turks and Caicos compound for $33 million — and it could shatter the area’s real-estate record. Here’s a look inside.

caption Inside one of the property’s two guest villas. source Provo Pictures

Bruce Willis is moving to California and selling another one of his private estates for $33 million.

The Parrot Cay home is listed with Nina Siegenthaler of Sotheby’s International Real Estate. According to The Wall Street Journal, if the house sells for its asking price, it will break a record for the most expensive house on the Turks and Caicos islands. The record is currently held by a nearby property that sold for $27.5 million in 2016.

The 11-bedroom, 13.5-bath estate joins the ranks of other celebrity homes hitting the market this year – such as a Beverly Hills mansion once owned by Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt – along with other potentially record-setting luxury houses.

The Caribbean estate sits on nine acres of property and includes a five-bedroom main house along with two guest villas. It also has access to a private beach, a nearby resort, and an onsite pirate-themed playground.

Keep reading for a complete look at the Parrot Cay residence.

Located on the exclusive Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos …

… the home can be reached via a short flight from Miami, along with a 35-minute boat ride to reach the property.

Known as “The Residence,” the complex includes a main house with five bedrooms, along with two three-bedroom guest villas.

Actor Bruce Willis purchased the property in 2000, and the massive compound was completed by 2004. The property also includes access to the nearby COMO Parrot Cay resort.

Located on the property’s 1,000 feet of private beach, the main house is the center attraction.

Like the rest of the estate, the main house was renovated in 2018. The compound sits on nine acres of property.

The living room includes plenty of sofa seating …

… along with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that lead out to the patio.

caption The complex includes 18,000 square-feet of indoor space. source Provo Pictures

The modern kitchen offers new appliances and clean, white countertops.

The bedrooms, which feature hardwood floors, can be found upstairs …

… and at least one of the bedrooms has balcony views of the Atlantic Ocean from the third floor.

The all-white master suite — complete with a canopy-covered bed under a lofted ceiling — takes up the entire second floor of the main house.

Though all bathrooms include frameless mirrors and modern light fixtures, each differs slightly. One bathroom is decorated with blue, brick-patterned tiles …

Bathrooms include minimalist, freestanding bathtubs, and one also has an outdoor shower.

The estate boasts an additional 17,000 square feet of outdoor deck space, including lounge seating, a pool, and a dining table.

“The Residence” also features a pirate ship playground for young visitors.

Each of the two guest villas also features its own private pool, along with three separate bedrooms. The villas are also available for rent through COMO Parrot Cay Resort. Prices range from $795 per night to $1,500 per night.

A sectional couch faces the outdoor dining area …

… while a smaller round table for four is located inside.

While the villas are smaller than the main house, they still include a full kitchen …

… and each bedroom faces the ocean.

