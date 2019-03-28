The southeast Asian nation of Brunei introduced a new law punishing homosexuality with death by stoning

caption Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah waves to people as he passes in a procession to mark his golden jubilee of his accession to the throne in Bandar Seri Begawan October 5, 2017. source Reuters

The southeast Asian kingdom of Brunei has introduced a law making homosexuality punishable with death by stoning.

Being gay has been illegal in the small oil-rich state since 1984, but it adopted Islamic Shariah law as it’s penal code in 2014.

Under the new laws sodomy, adultery, and rape merit the death penalty, and theft is worth amputation of the right hand, and amputation of the left foot for a second offence.

The law will come into place on April 3.

The new laws, issued as a direct order from the country’s leader Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, come into play on April 3, and state homosexuality, sodomy, adultery, and rape offences will be punished with the death penalty, according to Amnesty International.

Death penalties ordered for these offences will be carried out by stoning, and will also apply to children.

Homosexuality has been illegal for the 423,000 people living in the state – officially known as “Nation of Brunei, the Abode of Peace” – since its formal independence from British rule in 1984.

caption The Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddin Mosque in Brunei. source Shutterstock

The move is an example of how the tiny Muslim nation is moving toward a stricter interpretation of Islam, which Sultan Bolkiah announced Brunei would be pursuing in 2014 when he changed the penal code to Shariah law.

Also included in the new reforms are harsher penalties for theft: the amputation of the right hand for a first offence, and a left foot amputation for a second offence.

All of the new laws require multiple Muslim witnesses to crimes for the penalties to be upheld.

caption Brunei, located in South East Asia. source Google Maps

The oil-rich nation on the north-west coast of the island of Borneo, in the Indonesian Archipelago, is ruled by a Sultan, currently Bolkiah, who is one of the world’s richest heads of state, worth around $20 billion.

The Kingdom punishes most general crimes harshly, with some drug offences meriting the death penalty.

caption Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah attends the retreat session during the APEC Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea November 18, 2018. source Reuters

Alcohol is banned, and having children before marriage or failing to pray on a Friday are acts punishable with jail time, the Guardian reported.

Amnesty researcher Rachel Chhoa-Howard said: “To legalize such cruel and inhuman penalties is appalling of itself. Some of the potential “offences” should not even be deemed crimes at all, including consensual sex between adults of the same gender.”

Brunei has yet to ratify the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.