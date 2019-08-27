A plane coming from Burning Man crashed, injuring the 3 people on board

source Chief David Cochran, Reno Fire Department

A small plane coming from Burning Man crashed near the Reno-Stead Airport in Nevada Monday afternoon, according to a report from Fox 11 Reno.

One person on board was seriously injured, while the other two were taken to the hospital with less severe injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A small plane coming from the annual Burning Man festival crashed near the Reno-Stead Airport in Nevada on Monday afternoon.

Three people on board the plane, which appeared to be a Mooney M20 Ranger, were taken to the hospital, according to Fox 11 Reno. One person suffered serious injuries, while the other two were minor.

The plane was reportedly coming from the festival in the Black Rock Desert, also in Nevada, and struck a fence near the airport. It was not immediately clear whether the plane was landing or taking off, nor what caused it to hit the fence.

The Federal Aviation Administration was reportedly on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.