Bruno Mars gifted each of his 7 band members a $55,000 gold Audemars Piguet watch so they could ‘bling together’

Bruno Mars (C) and his band attend the MTV Europe Music Awards 2011 at the Odyssey Arena, in Belfast.

Bruno Mars (C) and his band attend the MTV Europe Music Awards 2011 at the Odyssey Arena, in Belfast.
Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

  • Bruno Mars just gave each of his seven band members a watch so they could “bling together.”
  • The singer gifted each musician an Audemars Piguet Extra-Thin “Jumbo” Royal Oak, which retail at $55,000.
  • The luxury timepieces came in custom boxes, which read: “Audemars Piguet: Bruno Mars 24K Magic World Tour Edition.”

It pays to be in Bruno Mars’ band, especially if you’re a watch fan.

The “Uptown Funk” singer recently shared a series of images on Instagram of him gifting each of his seven band members beautiful gold Audemars Piguet watches in custom boxes.

The singer captioned the photos: “My boys continue to show the world what time it is, and a band that sings together blings together! #AudeMARS #Hooligans #Squad 2019!”

This isn’t just any bling, though. These are Audemars Piguet Extra-Thin “Jumbo” Royal Oaks, according to the experts at Hodinkee.

At full retail, these watches, which were launched in yellow gold back in 2017, will set you back $55,400 a piece.

The watch company seem to have made boxes especially for Mars and his band, reading: “Audemars Piguet: Bruno Mars 24K Magic World Tour Edition.”

Ironically, Mars’ watches come in 18-carat gold, not 24, but they are beset with glare-proofed sapphire crystal.

In any case, these are some seriously lavish gifts to ring in the new year. Where do we apply to join Mars’ band?