Bruno Mars hilariously ‘blamed’ Ed Sheeran after an Indonesian province banned ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Versace On The Floor’ for being ‘pornographic’

Which pop songs come to mind when described as “negative”, “vulgar”, and “pornographic”?

To the West Java provincial broadcast commission, some of them are “Love Me Harder” by Ariana Grande, “Dusk Till Dawn” by Zayn Malik – and even “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran.

These are some of the 85 songs that the commission has banned from being played on television and radio in the day for containing “adult” and “offensive” content, The Guardian has reported.

They can only be aired between 10pm and 3am, the commission said in a memorandum issued on Tuesday (Feb 26), according to The Guardian.

Rahmat Arifin, Central KPI Deputy Chairman told Tempo.co: “In this case, what is banned is not the songs, but the lyrics of the songs that contain pornography, pornographic association, and obscenity.”

Commission head Dedeh Fardiah also said some of the lyrics could be perceived as “objectifying women as sexual objects“, reported The Guardian.

In total, 17 Western pop songs have been banned, including “That’s What I Like” and “Versace On The Floor” by Bruno Mars; “Wild Thoughts” by Rihanna; “Mr Brightside” by The Killers; and Bad Things and Sangria Wine by Camilla Cabello, according to Metro.

And while most singers remained mum on the ban, singer-songwriter Bruno Mars took to Twitter to unleash a string of sarcastic responses, calling Ed Sheeran out for his “sick, perverted lyrics” – and blaming him for being the one who stirred up trouble.

WTF! I was poppin in Indonesia! Then here comes @edsheeran with his sick, perverted lyrics, gettin us all pinched! Thanks Ed. Thanks a lot 🙄 https://t.co/boxHS890AE — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 27, 2019

The 33-year-old American singer joking used the lyrics of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” song to refer to him as a “monster”.

“I’m in love with the shape of you?” Really @edsheeran ? You monster! & don’t even get me started on “Thinking Out Loud.” Have u no shame? — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 27, 2019

He tweeted to his 42.5 million followers that some of his hits were “wholesome” – in contrary to Ed Sheeran whom he dubbed a “sexual deviant”.

Dear Indonesia, I gave u the wholesome hits “Nothin On You,” “Just The Way You Are,” & “Treasure.” Don’t lump me in with that sexual deviant — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 27, 2019

According to Reuters, Neneng Athiatul Faiziyah, a member of the commission, said the ban came after complaints by citizens who opposed over thousands of songs.

West Java is known to be of the Indonesia’s most conservative provinces, and its population of 48 million makes it the country’s most populous province, according to Reuters.

