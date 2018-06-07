Bryan Colangelo releases statement seemingly throwing his wife under the bus over 76ers Twitter scandal

The Philadelphia 76ers and Bryan Colangelo agreed to part ways on Thursday following a scandal that appeared to link him to several Twitter accounts that contained sensitive and critical information about the team.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Bryan Colangelo agreed to part ways on Thursday in the aftermath of a scandal that appeared to link burner Twitter accounts to Colangelo.

The accounts had published tweets that were critical of 76ers players, coaches, and executives, and appeared to contain sensitive information about the team and players, including player health. The Ringer first reported the alleged connection.

A law firm hired to investigate the matter found that Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini, established and operated the accounts while Colangelo did not know about them.

On Thursday, following the news of his resignation, Colangelo released a statement in which he continued to claim he did not know about the accounts. The statement also seemed to be critical of his wife’s actions, leading many to feel he threw her under the bus.

“While I am grateful that the independent investigation conducted by the 76ers has confirmed that I had no knowledge of or involvement in the Twitter activity conducted by my wife, I vigorously dispute the allegation that my conduct was in any way reckless,” the statement read. “At no point did I ever purposefully or directly share any sensitive, non-public, club-related information with her.”

Colangelo also said that his wife had tweeted information that was inaccurate and filled with conjecture.

“Her actions were a seriously misguided effort to publicly defend and support me, and while I recognize how inappropriate these actions were, she acted independently and without my knowledge or consent. Further, the content she shared was filled with inaccuracies and conjecture which in no way represent my own views or opinions.”

The NBA world reacted with raised eyebrows.

Bryan Colangelo issues a statement throwing his wife under the bus pic.twitter.com/PlcHHRdRYl — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) June 7, 2018

pretty bizarre statement that simultaneously takes zero responsibility himself while also throwing his wife directly under the bus. impressive. https://t.co/iegI3olGEP — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) June 7, 2018

Don’t throw your wife under the bus is pretty good marital advice. — Paul Flannery (@Pflanns) June 7, 2018

Unsolicited advice: Mr. Colangelo should have taken a breath before releasing that statement. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) June 7, 2018

In the statement, Colangelo said he was sad to be leaving the organization in this manner.

Read the entire statement below:

