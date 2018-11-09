Bryan Cranston confirms a ‘Breaking Bad’ movie in the works — but he doesn’t know if he’s in it

caption It’s not clear if Bryan Cranston will reprise his role as Walter White in the upcoming “Breaking Bad” movie. source AMC via Netflix

“Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan is working on a movie version of the series, according to reports.

Actor Bryan Cranston confirmed the news but said he wasn’t sure if he would be reprising his role as Walter White in it.

He said he “would absolutely” star in it if asked.

Bryan Cranston confirmed that a “Breaking Bad” is in the works, but isn’t sure if he will be in it.

The actor, who played protagonist Walter White in the TV series, told The Dan Patrick Show on NBC on Wednesday that he would “absolutely” star in the film if asked, but he hasn’t even been given the script yet.

“There appears to be a movie version of ‘Breaking Bad’ but I honestly have not even read the script,” Cranston said. “I have not gotten the script, I have not read the script, so there’s a question whether or not we’ll even see Walter White in this movie.”

The discussion followed reports earlier this week that series creator Vince Gilligan was working on a new film, though details as to whether it would star characters in “Breaking Bad” or its prequel, “Better Call Saul,” were scant.

Read more: A ‘Breaking Bad’ movie is in the works

caption “Breaking Bad.” source AMC

When asked whether he’d interested in starring in a “Breaking Bad” movie, Cranston said: “If Vince asked me to do it, sure, absolutely. He’s a genius. It’s a great story, and there’s a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these story ideas that were left open.”

He also hinted at what the movie could be about, telling Patrick: “This idea – from what I’m told – gets into at least a couple of the characters who were not completed, as far as their journey [goes].”

The finale of “Breaking Bad” aired in 2013. Cranston won three consecutive Emmy awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in the AMC series. The show also won two Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series.

Watch Cranston’s interview on The Dan Patrick Show here.