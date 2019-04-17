Bryce Dallas Howard says being on ‘Black Mirror’ changed the way she uses technology: ‘I’ve been keenly aware’

caption Bryce Dallas Howard appeared on the third season of “Black Mirror.” source Netflix

Bryce Dallas Howard said that being on an episode of Netflix’s “Black Mirror” changed the way she uses technology and made her more aware of how much time she spends on her phone.

“I had joined social media only two weeks before actually getting the job for ‘Black Mirror,'” Howard, who’s promoting her partnership with Tide purclean, told INSIDER. “The entire time that I’ve been on Instagram for instance, I’ve been keenly aware of the irony and what dangers to avoid.”

Howard also said that she limits how much time her two children, Theodore and Beatrice, spend on media.

On season three of the Netflix series, Howard portrayed a character named Lacie Pound, who lived in a world in which people were rated on an app from one to five based on interactions with others. Lacie was obsessed with achieving a high rating and was constantly glued to her phone.

Bryce Dallas Howard says that being on "Black Mirror" changed the way she uses technology and "definitely" made her more aware of how much time she spends on her phone.

The actress appeared on season three of the Netflix series on an episode titled “Nosedive,” which was set in the future and provided a commentary on the dangers of social media. On the episode, people were rated on a scale from one to five based on interactions with others and things they shared on social media. Howard’s character, Lacie Pound, was particularly obsessed with her reputation and spent a majority of the episode trying (and failing) to earn a score higher than 4.2.

Unlike Lacie, who often scrolled through social media while jogging, Howard has made an effort to avoid being so attached to technology in real life.

"I had joined social media only two weeks before actually getting the job for 'Black Mirror,'" Howard, who's promoting her partnership with Tide purclean, told INSIDER. "The entire time that I've been on Instagram for instance, I've been keenly aware of the irony and what dangers to avoid."

caption Bryce Dallas Howard as Lacie Pound on “Black Mirror.” source Netflix

Howard went on to say that in addition to being mindful of her own usage, she sets boundaries for her two children that she welcomed with husband Seth Gabel – son Theodore (born in 2007) and daughter Beatrice (born in 2012).

“It’s so hard for all parents,” Howard told us. “It’s hard for me with my usage of my phone, to have to kind of try to police that for myself. So they don’t have any phones, no social media. They are allowed to have two hours of media on the weekend and we use Common Sense Media [a site that rates and reviews movies, shows, and books].

Howard continued: “We’re really fortunate in that we go to a school where all the parents have agreed that there’s not going to be any smartphones before high school, so that’s a relief. I don’t have to think about it until ninth grade.”