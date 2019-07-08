Bryce Harper is all over the 2019 MLB All-Star Game banners even though he’s not an All-Star

caption Bryce Harper has participated in every All-Star Game since 2012, except 2014 when he was injured. source Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

Progressive Field is getting ready for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night, but there’s an embarrassing mistake in banners promoting the game.

Bryce Harper is plastered all over the displays, but he’s not an All-Star this season.

Harper did not earn enough fan votes and was not voted in by the players.

He’s hitting .253 with 105 strikeouts so far this season.

Bryce Harper is heavily featured across the display, but he didn’t make the cut for this year’s All-Star Game in Cleveland.

All-Star banners are up in Cleveland. So… who’s gonna tell them? pic.twitter.com/yj2Ueg77k9 — Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) July 8, 2019

Since his debut in 2012, Harper has taken part in every All-Star game except in 2014 when he was injured.

He didn’t earn enough fan votes to be selected this season, and the players didn’t vote him in as a reserve. Instead, J.T. Realmuto was voted to represent the Phillies in Cleveland.

After signing a $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason, Harper’s performance has been underwhelming.

He’s hitting .253 with 105 strikeouts at the All-Star break. He’s hit 16 home runs and 62 RBIs, but his OPS is down from .889 last season to .839.

The Phillies dropped into third place behind the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals after going 11-16 in June and will need Harper to help out on offense if they attempt a postseason run.

While Harper won’t be in Cleveland in person, he’ll certainly be hard to miss.