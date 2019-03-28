Phillies fans booed Bryce Harper after striking out during rough first game of his 13-year, $330 million contract

Bryce Harper heard light boos from Philadelphia Phillies fans after striking out twice during his debut.

Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies during the offseason.

Harper’s contract doesn’t have any opt-outs.

Bryce Harper’s tenure with the Philadelphia Phillies didn’t get off to an audacious start.

Harper, perhaps the most coveted free agent this offseason, signed with the Phillies on a 13-year, $330 million contract.

However, Phillies fans apparently didn’t have much patience for the former MVP, lightly booing him in the sixth inning when he struck out during his third plate appearance of the day, bringing him to 0-3. He grounded out in the first inning and struck out in the fourth for which he reportedly also heard some boos.

The boos weren’t widespread, but those in attendance made clear that there were some jeers.

Bryce Harper struck out a second time, and there were boos. Just sayin'. There were boos. #Phillies — Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) March 28, 2019

At least Philadelphia fans remain on brand as they boo Bryce Harper for striking out. — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) March 28, 2019

Here is video from NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt:

It’s early in the season, but it’s not a good start, considering Harper’s 13-year deal doesn’t have any opt-outs.