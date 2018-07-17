Washington Nationals Home Rub Derby promo backfires after Bryce Harper’s dominant performance makes tickets $1

The Washington Nationals ran a ticket promotion on Monday that would take $1 off tickets for every home run Bryce Harper hit in the Home Run Derby.

Harper hit 45 home runs and won the Derby.

As a result, some tickets were so discounted that the Nationals had to sell $1 tickets.

Washington Nationals games got a lot cheaper to attend thanks to Bryce Harper.

Before Monday’s Home Run Derby, the Nationals tweeted that tickets would be $1 off for each home run Harper hit in the Derby.

That promotion came back to bite them when Harper lit it up in the Derby, smacking out 45 home runs to win the event. He came on in the final minute of the final round, with a burst that included nine home runs on ten pitches.

In turn, the $45 off of tickets was so much that the Nationals had to instead list some tickets at $1 because the promotion would have otherwise made them free.

Nationals promise to reduce lower level tickets for five games depending on how many homers Bryce Harper hits. Tickets now down to $1. pic.twitter.com/KnFZr4WbsC — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 17, 2018

According to Yahoo’s Chris Cwik, for the Nationals’ August 1 game against the New York Mets, outfield seats are now just $1. Seats down the third baseline are $14, if someone wants to splurge.

As Harper was blasting home runs on Monday, the Nationals made a public apology to their finance department.