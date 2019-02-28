Bryce Harper to sign with Philadelphia Phillies in record-setting $330 million deal

Bryce Harper is joining the Philadelphia Phillies.

Harper’s deal is reportedly worth $330 million, the richest contract in the history of baseball.

Giancarlo Stanton previously held the record with his $325 million deal.

After months of waiting through free agency, Harper has reportedly agreed to a deal worth $330 million with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bryce Harper’s deal with the Philadelphia Phillies will be for $330 million, a new record for overall dollars, topping the $325 million of Giancarlo Stanton, league sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 28, 2019

