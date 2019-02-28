Bryce Harper to sign with Philadelphia Phillies in record-setting $330 million deal

By
Tyler Lauletta, Business Insider US
-

  • Bryce Harper is joining the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Harper’s deal is reportedly worth $330 million, the richest contract in the history of baseball.
  • Giancarlo Stanton previously held the record with his $325 million deal.

Bryce Harper has found a home.

After months of waiting through free agency, Harper has reportedly agreed to a deal worth $330 million with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The deal is the biggest in the history of baseball, topping Giancarlo Stanton’s previous record-setting $325 million contract.