Bryce Harper’s free agency is coming down to the wire, and it could go in 2 quite different directions

Bryce Harper is still a free agent as the regular season approaches, with the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers considered the favorites to sign the perennial All-Star.

The Phillies are rumored to have offered Harper a long-term deal that could be among the richest in North American sports history.

The Dodgers could opt for a shorter contract that gives Harper a higher annual salary.

Los Angeles can also offer Harper some things Philadelphia cannot.

A decision is expected this week – though if a deal doesn’t come to fruition, it wouldn’t be the first time Harper’s rumored signing is a false alarm.

With Major League Baseball teams already preparing for the 2019 season, the biggest free agent in the sport is still looking for a new club.

When it became clear that Bryce Harper was going to hit free agency, many projected that he could earn a record-setting contract, in the ballpark of 10 years and $350 million.

After a slow start to free agency, it seemed the dominos might finally start to fall when fellow superstar Manny Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres in mid-February.

Read more: Manny Machado has agreed to one of the biggest contracts in sports history, but there is growing speculation that Bryce Harper will break the MLB record and surpass $325 million

But Harper’s destination has remained an enigma, with reports simultaneously teasing that a contract is closer than ever and that new deals are still on the table.

Since the start of free agency, Harper has been rumored to be close to signing with the Philadelphia Phillies. With a young roster that showed signs of competing last season, the Phillies looked like a perfect fit for Harper’s big bat, and John Middleton, the team’s owner, was clear about his intentions, saying in November that the team was going into free agency “expecting to spend money, and maybe even be a little bit stupid about it.”

But despite numerous teases and apparent close calls, Harper remains unsigned.

Read more: Bryce Harper’s biggest endorsement deal dropped a commercial that fans think is a clue to which team he will sign with

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Phillies have offered Harper over $300 million and think they have the high bid. If Harper wants to sign a record-setting deal that would keep him with one team for the better part of the next decade, Philadelphia seems like the frontrunner to land him.

But MLB Network’s Jon Morosi said the Phillies had grown concerned that the Los Angeles Dodgers might be able to put together a more appealing offer for the perennial All-Star.

As Joel Sherman explained in the New York Post, the Dodgers could offer Harper some things the Phillies can’t, like a team that plays close to home, and the appeal of stardom beyond sport in Los Angeles. But the Dodgers have a policy against giving mega-contracts spanning too many years, and a 10-year deal would seem to qualify.

The Dodgers could make an exception, but they would be more likely to overpay Harper for a shorter deal. Harper could command as much as $40 million annually for a deal that’s only four years.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale said a deal is expected before the end of the week, noting that bids from the Phillies, the Dodgers, and the San Francisco Giants would all be considered.

Whichever deal Harper signs, he will almost certainly set some sort of earnings record.

With the Phillies, he could sign one of the richest contracts in North American sports history and set himself up with a healthy fraction of $1 billion and the opportunity to stay in Philadelphia for the next decade.

With the Dodgers, Harper could become the highest-paid baseball player on an annual basis and position himself to go through another free agency in four years or so, while he’ll still command value, barring disaster.

As things stand, there are still only rumors to go on. But with opening day fast approaching and so much money on the table, it’s hard to imagine Harper waiting much longer to make a deal.